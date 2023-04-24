Impossible Objects Breaks the 3D Printing Speed Barrier with launch of CBAM 25, Fifteen Times Faster than Existing Technologies

New 3D printer prints parts fifteen times faster than the nearest competitor with the superior material properties demanded for industrial-grade end-use parts

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impossible Objects , takes its revolutionary CBAM composite 3D printing process to the next level with the announcement of the CBAM 25 machine, which will be unveiled at the RAPID +TCT tradeshow in Chicago. Printing fifteen times faster than the fastest competition, the CBAM 25 brings 3D printing into mass production.

"This is a Moore's law moment for 3D printing and this is just the first step." - Robert Swartz , Founder & Chairman

Commercially available in early 2024, the CBAM 25 will bring 3D printing to volume manufacturing, breaking the 3D printing speed barrier while using advanced materials for superior mechanical properties and tolerances.

"The world is made out of things and with the CBAM 25 we are changing the way they are made," says Robert Swartz, Founder and Chairman of the Board at Impossible Objects. "The CBAM 25 is the world's fastest printer and we are entering a new era of 3D printing with nearly unlimited material options at the speed of true mass production. This is a Moore's law moment for 3D printing and this is just the first step."

The CBAM 25 high-performance composite materials enable engineers to design stronger, lighter and more durable parts. Most notably, the Carbon Fiber PEEK material set achieves very high chemical and temperature resistance, and mechanical properties superior to most engineering plastics. Carbon Fiber PEEK parts are a suitable alternative for aluminum, tooling, spares, repairs and end-use parts. Impossible Objects is currently producing and selling parts in untapped 3D markets such as electronic tooling and for a broad range of applications, including aerospace, defense, and transportation industries. It is also replacing CNC machining with greater geometric freedom.

Impossible Objects' CEO, Steve Hoover, emphasizes the importance of production speed with the new CBAM 25: "With a fifteen times speed improvement over existing 3D printers our new CBAM 25 completes the transition of 3D printing from its roots in prototyping to the heartland of manufacturing. It's hard to actually imagine what fifteen times faster means. For a comparison, this is also the speed difference between the fastest human running the mile and a Formula race car in a straight away. That's the same difference that our new CBAM 25 has versus prior technologies. We believe that this is a huge-step forward not only for our company, but also our industry, as it moves 3D printing into volume manufacturing."

Visitors to RAPID +TCT in Chicago can learn more about the new CBAM 25 3D printer in booth #4024.

About Impossible Objects

Impossible Objects, a 3D printer and materials company, was founded with the belief that materials science inventions would enable 3D printing to revolutionize the world in the same ways computers and the internet have revolutionized the way we live, work and play. Impossible Object's CBAM technology combines the production rate of conventional manufacturing with the design flexibility of 3D printing to create high-performance materials at break-neck speeds. These advanced composite materials are lightweight, strong and ideal for a range of industrial applications. By removing the barriers, we've unlocked new opportunities to reshape and rethink manufacturing. Learn more at https://www.impossible-objects.com/

