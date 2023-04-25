AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM AND PREVIEWS NEXT CAR DESIGNED FOR DISCERNING COLLECTORS

Italian luxury carmaker Automobili Pininfarina strengthens its management team with the appointment of a new Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Andrea Crespi is promoted to the position of CTO with Andrea Novello promoted into role of COO in the company's management team led by CEO Paolo Dellachà

The evolution of Automobili Pininfarina coincides with the fifth anniversary of the business, which was launched in Rome, Italy in April 2018

Automobili Pininfarina will celebrate its fifth year of growth and rich brand heritage with the unveiling of its next limited edition hyper GT this summer

Toronto last week The award-winning and record-breaking achievements of the Battista were celebrated as the first Canadian Battista was presented inlast week

CAMBIANO, Italy, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its fifth anniversary, Automobili Pininfarina today reveals news of actions it is taking to strengthen its position as the creator of the most desirable pure-electric luxury cars in the world.

Preview of Summer Launch of Next Automobili Pininfarina Vehicle (PRNewswire)

Alongside presenting its new management team appointed by CEO Paolo Dellachà, it has confirmed plans to launch an exclusive new limited-edition car designed for discerning collectors this summer.

Automobili Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellachà said: "The fifth anniversary of Automobili Pininfarina is a moment to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the diverse group of experts we have brought together at our European bases in Cambiano and Munich. We are very proud to promote from within and both Andrea Crespi and Andrea Novello possess the experience, talent, and ambition to ensure we accelerate the growth of Automobili Pininfarina in a progressive and sustainable way.

"After bringing Battista to life and breaking production car world records, it is the first electric hyper GT in the hands of clients around the world, across Europe, the USA and now Canada. It was a pleasure to personally present this vehicle at our exclusive retail partner in Toronto last week.

"We are committed to delighting even more clients in future, and our team is excited to present the first in a series of spectacular new cars we have prepared for our growing client community this summer. We will showcase a new dimension of our design creativity while honouring the legacy of the Pininfarina name."

Andrea Crespi has been appointed to the position of Chief Technical Officer, elevating from his current role as ePowertrain and High Voltage Systems Director at Automobili Pininfarina. Crespi is highly experienced in electrification architectures and electric vehicle design for luxury brands, formerly holding senior positions at Aston Martin and Maserati before joining Automobili Pininfarina in 2018.

Crespi has played a leading role in delivering the record-breaking performance of Battista from its advanced EV architecture and will now lead technical development of all future luxury cars from Automobili Pininfarina.

On his appointment, Chief Technical Officer Andrea Crespi said: "This is an incredibly exciting moment of evolution for Automobili Pininfarina, as we enhance our technical vision and prepare to broaden our portfolio of luxury electric vehicles. The entire Automobili Pininfarina team is driven by innovation and craftsmanship – it is in the DNA of our internationally-experienced engineers, designers, and business experts. I look forward to leading a technical team that will create products, services, and experiences with these values at heart for our discerning customers all over the world."

Automobili Pininfarina also welcomes Andrea Novello to its management team as Chief Operating Officer, a promotion from his current role as Production Director. Novello is a highly experienced engineer in luxury vehicle and body development and has previously held positions at Maserati and Pininfarina S.p.A before joining the Automobili Pininfarina family in its first year, in 2018.

Andrea Novello said: "I have a deep personal connection with the Pininfarina brand through my previous work in Cambiano and through family members that worked in this famous facility before me. I consider it my second home!

"I am highly motivated to be part of this great new team as we build a bright future for the company, striving to provide an impeccable ownership experience for our valued clients from start to finish. My team and I are proud to be crafting an exceptional luxury car in Battista today, and we are ready to bring our incredible brand and the next in a series of incredible pure-electric vehicles to our customers this year."

The two new appointments join existing management team members Dave Amantea (Chief Design Officer), Dan Connell (Chief Brand Officer) and Gösta Henning (Chief Sales Officer). This year the strengthened team plans to unveil a thrilling new pure-electric car that responds to demands from its clientele to create rare and beautiful masterpieces befitting the revered Pininfarina name.

Automobili Pininfarina now employs 116 people across its sites in Cambiano, Italy and Munich, Germany. The Battista pure-electric hyper GT entered series production in the summer of 2022, with deliveries to clients worldwide beginning in the same year. In February this year, the Battista broke a series of speed records at India's Natrax facility, including achieving an astonishing world record ¼ mile sprint time of just 8.55 seconds.

