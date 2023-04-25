Gratuity Solutions launches Employee Digital Payouts, using Visa Direct

With Gratuity Solutions' PayDayPortal and Visa Direct2, Visa's real-time1 money movement network, employees now have the CHOICE of how they'd like to be paid

NAPLES, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gratuity Solutions' PayDayPortal remains one of few solutions in the world to automate the calculation, allocation, and distribution of TIPS, wages, service charges, and commissions. Since coming to market in 2014, the Company has managed over $9 billion in TIPS, and currently provide our solution to approximately 14,000 locations across the U.S., while delivering over $5.5 billion in payouts through payroll, paycards, digital wallets, bank accounts, eligible debit cards, and reloadable pre-paid cards in real-time1.

Gratuity Solutions launches Real-Time Employee Digital Payouts, using Visa Direct

With the collaboration of Visa, we have expanded our solution offerings and are able to give employees the Choice of how they desire to be paid and receive their earnings in real-time1, directly to existing bank accounts through their eligible card credentials.

Servicing fast food, food delivery, retail, casual and full service, fine dining, hotels, nightclubs, resorts, hair salons and spas. Over the past 10 years, we have seen first-hand how our solution can help businesses reduce turnover and labor waste, mitigate risk and liability, eliminate the cost of managing cash, and incentivize employees, all resulting in increased customer service and satisfaction. Unfortunately, parts of the hospitality industry have been plagued with litigation related to the mismanagement and misappropriation of TIPS, resulting in massive financial judgements and negative publicity. Gratuity Solutions' mission was to automate the process of calculation, allocation, and payout of TIPS, by removing the element of human error and creating transparency for the employee.

Gratuity Solutions' PayDayPortal easily integrates to a variety of POS systems, timeclocks, and payroll systems through our server or cloud-based API Hub. Through our PayDayPortal mobile App, employees can see how much they earned, tip out to their colleagues and also have the capability to transfer their earnings to their own bank account or debit card, and are also able to transfer additional TIPS to their fellow team members' App in real-time.1

"At Gratuity Solutions we value the idea of transparency and getting your money on time. Through our partnership with VISA, employers can offer employees Real-Time digital payout options. This means employees will be able to receive their earnings through their existing bank account/debit card or reloadable prepaid cards. With our automated Paydata platform, employers benefit from automation and eliminating liability related to calculation and allocation and employees can reap the benefits like same-day pay, to meet personal expenses and worry less about when their next paycheck is coming." Aleksandar Stepanovich, Founder and Chief Information Officer.

"Today's consumers are accustomed to 'real-time everything' and worker expectations are no different when it comes to receiving payouts from their employers," said Yanilsa Gonzales-Ore, SVP, Visa Direct North America. "Through collaborations with companies like Gratuity Solutions, Visa Direct is helping reshape global money movement to provide workers with faster, digital access to the money they've earned."

1 Actual fund availably depends on receiving financial institution and region.

2 Visa Direct capability will be enabled through Gratuity Solutions' financial institution partner.

