HUNGRY HOWIE'S CELEBRATES 50 YEARS WITH A LIMITED-TIME, '73 CLASSIC PIZZA

National Pizza Franchise Honors 50-Year Milestone With New Limited-Time Offer to Express Gratitude to Devoted Customers

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's, the originator of the Flavored Crust® pizza franchise, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special limited-time offer to give thanks to its loyal customers for their unwavering support. The '73 Classic large pizza, topped with approximately 73 pieces of Hungry Howie's classic cupped pepperoni, pays homage to the brand's founding year of 1973. Starting Monday, April 24 through Friday, June 30, customers can order the '73 Classic large pizza for carry-out orders only.

"Our journey over the past 50 years has been made possible because of the dedicated franchisees and team members that have worked tirelessly to build the Hungry Howie's brand," said Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie's. "50-years is a milestone that few companies are able to reach. We are very fortunate to work with a remarkable group that embody our core values every day and continue to drive our business forward."

Hungry Howie's began as a 1,000-square-foot hamburger shop in Taylor, Michigan that has since turned into a successful carry-out and delivery pizza chain. Today, the originators of the Flavored Crust® pizza franchise has expanded to 535 locations across the country. Hungry Howie's is a leader in the national pizza segment and specializes in offering 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. Additionally, the franchise offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, and more.

The '73 Classic large pizza will be available in-store, online and by phone for carry-out orders only, nationwide, starting Monday, April 24 through Friday, June 30 (prices may vary). For more on Hungry Howie's, franchising information, or to order this limited-time offer, please visit www.hungryhowies.com. View the '73 Classic here.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 535 stores in 21 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

The company is also widely known for its annual Love Hope & Pizza campaign, giving back to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for the past 14 years. The campaign marks its commitment to give back to local communities, by educating all around breast cancer awareness. To learn more about Hungry Howie's and to stay in the know, check out www.hungryhowies.com or stay up to date through Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Facebook.

