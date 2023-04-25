Metrea Announces Historic Commercial Aerial Refueling of Navy P-8 Poseidon

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrea made history on April 17, 2023, by performing the first-ever commercial boom aerial refueling of any receiver by a commercial tanker aircraft.

Metrea has a mission reliability rate of 93% since beginning execution of a NAVAIR contract in late 2021 and has flown over 130,000 accident-free flying hours, across multiple aircraft types, missions, and geographies in support of US, UK, and other allied and partner government national security objectives. (PRNewswire)

This historic achievement by a Metrea Strategic Mobility (MSM) KC-135R occurred during a successful training exercise off the coast of Florida. Two P-8 Poseidon aircraft were refueled over a period of 4 hours, resulting in enhanced readiness and training of a front-line operational Navy Unit.

"This is a major milestone in the 100-year history of air-to-air refueling. A commercial tanker has never done this before," said Jon "Ty" Thomas, Head of Metrea's Air and Space Group. "Teamwork with the US Navy, NAVAIR, and the P-8 unit led to this success, which is a testament to the significant value commercial tankers present to augment national military tanker fleets. We look forward to making boom contacts with a USAF receiver and a foreign air force receiver. There is more history to be made here."

Metrea Strategic Mobility is the only company to own and operate a fleet of KC-135R aircraft. Metrea offers an air-to-air refueling service that seamlessly, safely, and professionally integrates into military aviation training and operations.

Metrea has a mission reliability rate of 93% since beginning execution of a NAVAIR contract in late 2021 and has flown over 130,000 accident-free flying hours, across multiple aircraft types, missions, and geographies in support of US, UK, and other allied and partner government national security objectives. MSM's aircraft are equipped with two wing-mounted Multi-Point Refueling System (MPRS) pods which facilitate refueling with probe equipped Navy, Marine Corps and partner nation aircraft. They are also equipped with an air refueling boom to refuel receptacle equipped receivers, such as Navy P-8's and US Air Force aircraft.

Metrea Strategic Mobility is part of Metrea. Metrea provides effects-as-a-service to national security partners in five domains and over a dozen mission-centric solution areas, including airborne ISR, electronic warfare, communications, space-based ISR, and advanced simulation.

Metrea Strategic Mobility is headquartered in Temecula, California; Metrea is headquartered in Washington, DC with facilities across the United States, the United Kingdom, and the EU.

More photos are available on the Metrea website: www.metrea.aero

Inquiries – communications@metrea.aero

Metrea offers an air-to-air refueling service that seamlessly, safely, and professionally integrates into military aviation training and operations. (PRNewswire)

Metrea Strategic Mobility refueling P-8 Poseidon. (PRNewswire)

Metrea Strategic Mobility is the only company to own and operate a fleet of KC-135R aircraft.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metrea