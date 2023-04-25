RANDOLPH® CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF AMERICAN CRAFTSMANSHIP WITH LIMITED EDITION COLLECTION

American-made Eyewear Brand Commemorates 50 Year Anniversary with Launch of New Aviator Sunglasses

RANDOLPH, Mass., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RANDOLPH®, the independently owned and operated maker of timeless, handcrafted American eyewear, today celebrates their 50-year anniversary with the launch of a limited-edition 50th Anniversary Collection of sunglasses featuring the brand's most iconic styles from the past five decades. The first of five releases from the collection, The Aviator, is now available for purchase on www.randolphusa.com , as both a standalone frame as well as part of a limited-edition Collector's Box Set.

Features of the limited-edition Aviator include:

Jewelry-quality 23k Gold frame finish

American Gray SkyTec™ Glass lenses originally engineered for military pilots; available in both polarized and non-polarized options

Sky Ivory and Black Mazzucchelli Acetate Temple Tips with gold foil 50 th Anniversary logo detailing

Randolph archives, and a set of 5 Collector's Pins which depicts the evolution of the Randolph logo over the years Collector's Box Set - cognac case with gold 50th logo, 50th cleaning cloth with military specifications design, a cognac faux-leather bound travel journal featuring imagery from thearchives, and a set of 5 Collector's Pins which depicts the evolution of thelogo over the years

MSRP: $299.00 - $559.00

Brand History

RANDOLPH® was built by its founders, Jan Waszkiewicz and Stanley Zaleski, with resilience, dedication, and a commitment to Made in USA craftsmanship. Through the brand's 50-year history, they have outfitted U.S. Airforce Fighter Pilots, A-list talent, and consumers alike, while still crafting frames on the machines that the founders designed and built in their Massachusetts factory. The family-owned brand has been a designer favorite collaborating with brands that are drawn to its Americana heritage, authenticity, and quality craftsmanship including, Junya Watanabe, Alpha Industries and Todd Snyder. Partners work together with RANDOLPH designers to create premium, iconic, limited-edition frames that tell a cultural story and are inspired by brand heritage and designed for the modern consumer. The combination of designer attention, a long-standing military contract and a loyal fan base has led to consistent brand growth for the business over the last fifty years.

"My father and his partner Stanley emigrated from Poland to the U.S. and, as engineers and toolmakers, had the dream of opening their own factory," said Peter Waszkiewicz, RANDOLPH President & CEO. "With jewelry plated frames and innovative lens technology, RANDOLPH is unparalleled in handcrafting premium quality, iconic eyewear. From securing the U.S. Military contract to engineering frames for fans around the world, it has been a privilege to carry on their dream and the company values."

RANDOLPH will continue the celebration of their golden milestone with the release of four additional limited-edition 50th Anniversary styles throughout the summer: the Concorde, P3, Sportsman and Aviator II. The 50th Anniversary Collection will be available at www.randolphusa.com, The Current and select lifestyle and optical accounts. Fans of Randolph are also encouraged to learn more about the roots and evolution of the brand by checking out the 50th Anniversary Documentary series.

About RANDOLPH®

Since 1973, RANDOLPH, the maker of timeless, handcrafted Made in USA eyewear, has been independently owned and operated by three generations and celebrates the brand's 50th anniversary in 2023. RANDOLPH's mission is to provide the best sunglass ownership experience in the world, through uncompromised quality, exceptional customer service and impeccable engineering. Each frame is made by hand at RANDOLPH's Massachusetts facility in 200 steps and over 6 weeks to create their signature style and comfort. For 40 years, RANDOLPH has also provided the US Military with military-spec Aviators, a contract they still hold today. Made by the extraordinary for the extraordinary.

