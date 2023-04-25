Sentynl Therapeutics Announces Presentation at 2023 Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress

Sentynl senior leadership to share insights for how pharmaceutical companies can achieve successful outcomes through cross-functional collaboration

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. (Sentynl), a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative therapies to patients living with rare diseases, will participate in the 2023 Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress hosted by Informa Connect Life Sciences on Thursday, April 27, at 2 p.m. ET.

Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Sentynl leaders Grant Castor, Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy & Operations, and Michael Hercz, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, will host a session on "Compliance Across the Organization" that explores compliance from a commercial point of view.

"We are proud to speak on this topic together because compliance is incredibly important to each of us at Sentynl, no matter the job function or title," said Hercz. "Upholding the highest standards of compliance requires trust, transparency and a shared understanding of the 'why' behind certain decisions."

The discussion will include topics such as compliance trends and challenges in the pharmaceutical industry and best practices in fostering collaboration between compliance and commercial functions.

"Through compliance monitoring, training and the use of analytics, we have learned that a strong compliance program can both preserve and generate value for the business," said Castor. "Engraining a collaborative, communicative and compliance-first culture across teams is crucial to success, and Michael and I are excited to share our insights from building that culture over the last eight years."

The Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress will gather industry professionals to unearth insights, challenges and trends with the goal of achieving compliance excellence within their work and organizations. To attend virtually or in-person in McLean, Virginia, register here by April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

About Sentynl Therapeutics

Sentynl Therapeutics is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative therapies to patients living with rare diseases. The company was acquired by the Zydus Group in 2017. Sentynl's experienced management team has previously built multiple successful pharmaceutical companies. With a focus on commercialization, Sentynl looks to source effective and well differentiated products across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas to address unmet needs. Sentynl is committed to the highest ethical standards and compliance with all applicable laws, regulations and industry guidelines. For more information, visit https://sentynl.com/.

Contacts:

Media: Elizabeth Comtois, (973) 600-1170, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com

Sentynl: Michael Hercz, ir@sentynl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sentynl Therapeutics