Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on first quarter 2023 results
While the continued challenges from rising interest rates, coupled this quarter with heightened market volatility, brought amplified attention to the financial services industry, our focus remained on the fundamentals that have served us well during our 120-year history.
Deposit levels were stable, further highlighting the granularity of our deposit base, as well as the long-term relationships we have with many of our customers. Consistent with industry trends, we experienced migration to higher rate deposits throughout the quarter, resulting in an increase in the cost of deposits. Despite these challenges, we continued to operate from a position of strength given our solid liquidity position. Uninsured deposits represented only 23 percent of total deposits. At $10.8 billion, additional liquidity sources available to the company represented 2.0 times the level of uninsured deposits. Capital levels increased with all regulatory capital ratios significantly above "well-capitalized" guidelines, and our TCE ratio ended the quarter at 7.3 percent. Key credit quality metrics also remained strong with our NPL coverage ratio at 324 percent and our allowance to loan ratio at 1.25 percent.
Overall expenses were well contained in the quarter. Through our Better Bank Initiative, we have identified an estimated $15 million in annual noninterest expense cost savings that we expect to be fully incorporated into our run-rate by the end of 2023. The programs under this initiative are designed to optimize operational processes, further improve the customer experience and increase our capacity to capitalize on organic growth opportunities, while at the same time improving our long-term growth profile.
Financial Highlights
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Q1 23 Highlights
Balance Sheet (in millions)
Metrics as of quarter end:
· Stable deposit levels further
· Solid liquidity position with
· Uninsured deposits represented
· Disciplined loan growth as total
· Maintained strong credit quality
· All regulatory capital ratios
Total deposits
$22,452
$22,548
$19,392
Total loans
16,555
16,142
12,029
Total investment securities
7,521
7,613
8,197
Total shareholders' equity
3,340
3,269
2,962
Asset Quality
Net charge-off ratio
0.03 %
0.13 %
0.22 %
Nonperforming loan ratio
0.38
0.37
0.53
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.26
0.23
0.29
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.25
1.22
1.49
Nonperforming loan coverage ratio
324
334
278
Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
12.11 %
11.91 %
12.10 %
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1
7.25
7.00
7.37
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
11.87
11.90
13.52
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.47
14.22
16.42
Liquidity ($ in millions)
Loan to deposit ratio
73.74 %
71.59 %
62.03 %
Borrowed funds to total liabilities
6.32 %
5.73 %
8.91 %
Uninsured deposits
$ 5,268
$ 6,740
$5,910
Additional liquidity sources
$10,780
$10,604
$8,358
Coverage ratio of uninsured deposits
2.0x
1.6x
1.4x
Performance Measures (in millions)
Total revenue
$223.7
$237.7
$187.8
Pre-provision net revenue1
80.4
95.2
59.5
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1
82.8
92.2
62.3
Provision for credit losses on loans
10.9
-
(19.9)
Provision for credit losses on securities
13.3
-
-
Noninterest income
45.8
44.6
42.2
Noninterest expense
143.2
142.6
128.4
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $45.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $65.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.65 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.58 in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings1 for the first quarter of 2023 were $47.3 million, compared to $81.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $67.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. A summary of certain items, consisting primarily of merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs, are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below.
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $223.7 million, compared to $237.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $187.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Pre-provision net revenue1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $80.4 million, compared to $95.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $59.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 was $82.8 million, compared to $92.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $62.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.
The decline in revenue and pre-provision net revenue on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected a decrease in net interest income, as an increase in deposit cost and the continued change in the mix of deposits more than offset an increase in interest income on earning assets, an increase in noninterest income and well contained noninterest expense growth. Results for the first quarter of 2023 also include a provision for credit losses of $24.2 million, reflecting loan growth in the quarter, the impact of updated economic assumptions and the identification of two nonperforming corporate bonds in the securities portfolio. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company did not record a provision for credit losses, and in the first quarter of 2022 recorded a recapture of provision expense of $19.9 million.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $177.8 million, compared to $193.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $145.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets acquired, which totaled $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, interest income increased $14.6 million, while interest expense increased $29.7 million primarily as a result of the competitive interest rate environment and the corresponding migration to higher rate deposits products.
The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2023 was 5.67 percent, compared to 5.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.34 percent in the first quarter of 2022. The yield on investment securities for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.92 percent, compared to 2.68 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.86 percent for the first quarter of 2022. Cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2023 was 1.58 percent, compared to 1.02 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.14 percent for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the cost of deposits reflected the dramatic increase in interest rates during 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, customer migration to higher rate deposit products and increased competition for deposits. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.09 percent, compared to 3.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.76 percent for the first quarter of 2022.
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Loan yield (FTE) 2
5.67 %
5.40 %
4.86 %
4.54 %
4.34 %
Investment securities yield (FTE) 2
2.92
2.68
2.29
2.08
1.86
Cost of interest bearing deposits
2.10
1.41
0.65
0.25
0.19
Cost of deposits
1.58
1.02
0.47
0.18
0.14
Cost of borrowed funds
4.29
3.92
2.66
2.13
1.94
Net interest spread (FTE) 2
2.52
2.87
3.11
3.11
2.66
Net interest margin (FTE) 2
3.09
3.31
3.34
3.24
2.76
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $45.8 million, compared to $44.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $42.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Included in first quarter 2023 results is a $4.0 million legal reserve recapture associated with previously disclosed legal matters. The fourth quarter of 2022 included a $4.1 million gain on insurance settlement related to a weather event that caused severe damage to one of our branches. Adjusted noninterest income1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $45.8 million, compared to $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $42.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts and mortgage lending income and legal reserve recapture, offset by a market driven decline in wealth management fees. On a year-over-year basis, the increase in noninterest income was primarily attributable to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, debit and credit card fees and legal reserve recapture, offset in part by a decline in mortgage lending income resulting from reduced activity throughout the housing market given the dramatic increase in interest rates.
Noninterest Income
$ in millions
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 12.4
$ 11.9
$ 12.6
$ 11.4
$ 10.7
Wealth management fees
7.4
8.2
8.6
7.2
8.0
Debit and credit card fees
8.0
7.8
7.7
8.2
7.4
Mortgage lending income
1.6
1.1
2.6
2.2
4.6
Other service charges and fees
2.3
2.0
2.1
1.9
1.6
Bank owned life insurance
3.0
3.0
2.9
2.6
2.7
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
(0.1)
-
(0.2)
(0.1)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
4.1
-
-
-
Other income
11.3
6.6
6.7
6.8
7.3
Adjusted other income 1
11.3
6.6
6.3
6.9
7.3
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $143.2 million, compared to $142.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $128.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest expense are certain items, primarily consisting of merger related and branch right sizing costs, totaling $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, $1.1 million the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $140.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, $141.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $125.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decrease in other operating expenses, which in the fourth quarter of 2022 included $1.2 million related to the amortization of certain tax credits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits on a linked quarter basis reflected seasonal payroll taxes incurred during the first quarter, 401(k) profit sharing contribution and equity awards compensation. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily reflects the aforementioned items, as well as the acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (Spirit) which closed early in the second quarter of 2022.
Noninterest Expense
$ in millions
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Salaries and employee benefits
$77.0
$73.0
$71.9
$74.1
$67.9
Occupancy expense, net
11.6
11.6
11.7
11.0
10.0
Furniture and equipment
5.1
5.4
5.4
5.1
4.8
Deposit insurance
4.9
3.7
3.3
2.8
1.8
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
0.2
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.3
Merger related costs
1.4
-
1.4
19.1
1.9
Other operating expenses
43.1
48.5
45.1
44.5
41.6
Adjusted other operating expenses 1
42.3
47.5
44.1
42.7
40.9
Efficiency ratio
62.28 %
58.33 %
57.22 %
67.77 %
66.39 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio 1
59.38 %
56.97 %
54.41 %
56.74 %
62.95 %
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were $16.6 billion, an increase of $413 million, or 3 percent, compared to $16.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in total loans was supported by diverse growth in terms of type and by geographic market. On a year-over-year basis, total loans were up $4.5 billion, or 38 percent, reflecting, in large part, the acquisition of Spirit.
Unfunded commitments at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were $4.7 billion, compared to $5.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. While unfunded commitments are considered a key indicator of future loan growth, higher interest rates, softening economic conditions and forecasts of a potential recession in the U.S. have resulted in lower activity in our commercial loan pipeline. Commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the first quarter of 2023 totaled $504 million and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 7.32 percent, up 47 basis points from the rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.
$ in millions
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Total loans
$16,555
$16,142
$15,607
$15,110
$12,029
Unfunded loan commitments
$4,725
$5,000
$5,138
$4,473
$3,428
Deposits
Total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were $22.5 billion, relatively unchanged from the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, and up $3.1 billion compared to the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $5.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $6.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $5.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits represent 24 percent of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 27 percent at the end of both the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022. Interest bearing transaction accounts totaled $11.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $11.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $12.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Time deposits totaled $5.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $4.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The change in the mix of deposits on a linked quarter basis continued to reflect increased market competition and consumer migration toward higher rate deposits, principally certificates of deposits, given the rapid increase in interest rates that has occurred over the past year. The loan to deposit ratio ended the first quarter of 2023 at 74 percent, compared to 72 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and 62 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022.
$ in millions
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 5,489
$ 6,017
$ 6,218
$ 6,057
$ 5,224
Interest bearing transaction accounts
11,284
11,763
12,104
12,816
12,106
Time deposits
5,679
4,768
3,827
3,163
2,062
Total deposits
$22,452
$22,548
$22,149
$22,036
$19,392
Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
24 %
27 %
28 %
27 %
27 %
Total loans to total deposits
74
72
70
69
62
Asset Quality
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were $63.7 million, compared to $58.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $64.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.26 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.23 percent at the end of the fourth quarter 2022 and 0.29 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to isolated corporate bonds in the investment securities portfolio totaling approximately $4.0 million. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the first quarter of 2023 were 3 basis points, compared to 13 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2022.
Provision for credit losses totaled $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to provision recapture of $19.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Of the total provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2023, approximately $10.9 million was related to loans, reflecting loan growth in the quarter, as well as the impact of updated economic assumptions. Approximately $13.3 million of provision for credit losses was related to decreases in the value of corporate bonds in the investment securities portfolio, including the previously noted securities classified as nonperforming during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $206.6 million, compared to $197.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $178.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 324 percent, compared to 334 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and 278 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $41.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, unchanged from fourth quarter 2022 levels and up from $22.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022.
$ in millions
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.25 %
1.22 %
1.27 %
1.41 %
1.49 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
324
334
342
334
278
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.38
0.37
0.37
0.42
0.53
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
0.03
0.13
-
0.02
0.22
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
0.03
0.09
0.07
0.11
0.22
Total nonperforming loans
$63.7
$58.9
$57.8
$63.6
$64.3
Total other nonperforming assets
7.7
3.6
4.7
6.4
6.6
Total nonperforming assets
$71.4
$62.5
$62.5
$70.0
$70.9
Reserve for unfunded commitments
$41.9
$41.9
$41.9
$25.9
$22.4
Capital
Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $3.3 billion, compared to $3.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, total common stockholders' equity increased $70.5 million primarily as a result of a $46.9 million decrease in unrealized losses associated with investment securities classified as available-for-sale. Book value per share at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $26.24, compared to $25.73 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $26.32 at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Tangible book value per share1 was $14.88 at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $14.33 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $15.22 at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Stockholders' equity to total assets at March 31, 2023, was 12.1 percent, compared to 11.9 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and 12.1 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 7.3 percent at March 31, 2023, compared to 7.0 percent at December 31, 2022, and 7.4 percent at March 31, 2022. All of Simmons' regulatory capital ratios significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.1 %
11.9 %
11.7 %
12.0 %
12.1 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1
7.3
7.0
6.7
7.0
7.4
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
11.9
11.9
11.7
12.1
13.5
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.2
9.3
9.2
9.2
9.0
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.9
11.9
11.7
12.1
13.5
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.5
14.2
14.1
14.8
16.4
Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend
As a result of Simmons' solid capital position and its ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.20 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase from the cash dividend paid for the same time period last year. The cash dividend is payable on July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023. The indicated annualized cash dividend rate of $0.80 represents a ten-year compound annual growth rate of 7 percent. 2023 represents the 114th consecutive year that Simmons has paid cash dividends and the 12th consecutive year that Simmons has increased its dividend. According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 24 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons also earned Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title reserved exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of April 21, 2023, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 371 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ in 2022 to achieve this distinction.
During the first quarter of 2023, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its 2022 stock repurchase program (2022 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2022 Program as of March 31, 2023, was approximately $80 million. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decision regarding future stock repurchases; the timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion; and the 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.
(1)
Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(2)
FTE – fully taxable equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%
(3)
Effective tax rate of 26.135%
Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 114 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses and Day 2 CECL provisions), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, loss on redemption of trust preferred securities and gain on sale of intellectual property. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects, the effects of the PPP, and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the estimated cost savings associated with the Company's Better Bank Initiative, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, and changes in information technology affecting the financial industry; changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and indirect exposure related to the closings of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners (or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns with SVB, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships); increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with those transactions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks
$ 199,316
$ 200,616
$ 175,547
$ 193,473
$ 195,510
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
325,135
481,506
503,863
771,374
1,491,507
Cash and cash equivalents
524,451
682,122
679,410
964,847
1,687,017
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
795
795
1,290
1,535
1,857
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
3,765,483
3,759,706
3,787,076
3,819,682
1,556,825
Investment securities - available-for-sale
3,755,956
3,852,854
3,937,543
4,341,647
6,640,069
Mortgage loans held for sale
4,244
3,486
12,759
14,437
18,206
Other loans held for sale
-
-
2,292
16,375
-
Loans:
Loans
16,555,098
16,142,124
15,607,135
15,110,344
12,028,593
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(206,557)
(196,955)
(197,589)
(212,611)
(178,924)
Net loans
16,348,541
15,945,169
15,409,546
14,897,733
11,849,669
Premises and equipment
564,497
548,741
549,932
553,062
486,531
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
2,721
2,887
3,612
4,084
5,118
Interest receivable
98,775
102,892
86,637
82,332
69,357
Bank owned life insurance
493,191
491,340
488,364
486,355
448,011
Goodwill
1,320,799
1,319,598
1,309,000
1,310,528
1,147,007
Other intangible assets
124,854
128,951
133,059
137,285
102,748
Other assets
579,139
622,520
675,554
588,707
469,853
Total assets
$ 27,583,446
$ 27,461,061
$ 27,076,074
$ 27,218,609
$ 24,482,268
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing transaction accounts
$ 5,489,434
$ 6,016,651
$ 6,218,283
$ 6,057,186
$ 5,223,862
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
11,283,584
11,762,885
12,103,994
12,816,198
12,105,948
Time deposits
5,678,757
4,768,558
3,826,415
3,162,479
2,062,612
Total deposits
22,451,775
22,548,094
22,148,692
22,035,863
19,392,422
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
142,862
160,403
168,513
155,101
196,828
Other borrowings
1,023,826
859,296
964,772
1,060,244
1,337,243
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,027
365,989
365,951
421,693
384,242
Accrued interest and other liabilities
259,055
257,917
270,995
285,813
209,926
Total liabilities
24,243,545
24,191,699
23,918,923
23,958,714
21,520,661
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
1,273
1,270
1,269
1,288
1,125
Surplus
2,533,589
2,530,066
2,527,153
2,569,060
2,150,453
Undivided profits
1,275,720
1,255,586
1,196,459
1,139,975
1,136,990
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(470,681)
(517,560)
(567,730)
(450,428)
(326,961)
Total stockholders' equity
3,339,901
3,269,362
3,157,151
3,259,895
2,961,607
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,583,446
$ 27,461,061
$ 27,076,074
$ 27,218,609
$ 24,482,268
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans (including fees)
$ 227,498
$ 216,091
$ 187,347
$ 163,578
$ 127,176
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
2,783
2,593
1,141
1,117
649
Investment securities
48,774
45,689
40,954
37,848
33,712
Mortgage loans held for sale
82
152
178
200
190
Other loans held for sale
-
59
998
2,063
-
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
279,137
264,584
230,618
204,806
161,727
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
39,538
22,434
8,204
2,875
2,503
Other deposits
47,990
34,615
17,225
6,879
4,314
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
323
449
305
119
68
Other borrowings
8,848
9,263
6,048
4,844
4,779
Subordinated notes and debentures
4,603
4,797
5,251
4,990
4,457
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
101,302
71,558
37,033
19,707
16,121
NET INTEREST INCOME
177,835
193,026
193,585
185,099
145,606
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses on loans
10,916
26
(15,897)
30,406
(19,914)
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
-
-
16,000
3,453
-
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS
12,800
-
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM
500
-
-
-
-
TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
24,216
26
103
33,859
(19,914)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
153,619
193,000
193,482
151,240
165,520
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
12,437
11,892
12,560
11,379
10,696
Debit and credit card fees
7,952
7,845
7,685
8,224
7,449
Wealth management fees
7,365
8,151
8,562
7,214
7,968
Mortgage lending income
1,570
1,139
2,593
2,240
4,550
Bank owned life insurance income
2,973
2,975
2,902
2,563
2,706
Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)
2,282
2,023
2,085
1,871
1,637
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
(52)
(22)
(150)
(54)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
4,074
-
-
-
Other income
11,256
6,600
6,658
6,837
7,266
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
45,835
44,647
43,023
40,178
42,218
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
77,038
73,018
71,923
74,135
67,906
Occupancy expense, net
11,578
11,620
11,674
11,004
10,023
Furniture and equipment expense
5,051
5,392
5,394
5,104
4,775
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
186
350
168
142
343
Deposit insurance
4,893
3,680
3,278
2,812
1,838
Merger-related costs
1,396
35
1,422
19,133
1,886
Other operating expenses
43,086
48,480
45,084
44,483
41,646
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
143,228
142,575
138,943
156,813
128,417
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
56,226
95,072
97,562
34,605
79,321
Provision for income taxes
10,637
11,812
16,959
7,151
14,226
NET INCOME
45,589
83,260
80,603
27,454
65,095
Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
-
-
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
$ 65,095
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.36
$ 0.66
$ 0.63
$ 0.21
$ 0.58
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.36
$ 0.65
$ 0.63
$ 0.21
$ 0.58
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Tier 1 capital
Stockholders' equity
$ 3,339,901
$ 3,269,362
$ 3,157,151
$ 3,259,895
$ 2,961,607
CECL transition provision (1)
61,746
92,619
92,619
92,619
92,619
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(1,410,141)
(1,412,667)
(1,416,453)
(1,423,323)
(1,224,691)
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
470,681
517,560
567,730
450,428
326,961
Total Tier 1 capital
2,462,187
2,466,874
2,401,047
2,379,619
2,156,496
Tier 2 capital
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,027
365,989
365,951
421,693
384,242
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and
reserve for unfunded commitments
173,077
115,627
116,257
114,733
78,057
Total Tier 2 capital
539,104
481,616
482,208
536,426
462,299
Total risk-based capital
$ 3,001,291
$ 2,948,490
$ 2,883,255
$ 2,916,045
$ 2,618,795
Risk weighted assets
$ 20,748,605
$ 20,738,727
$ 20,470,918
$ 19,669,149
$ 15,953,622
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
$ 26,632,691
$ 26,407,061
$ 25,986,938
$ 25,807,113
$ 23,966,206
Ratios at end of quarter
Equity to assets
12.11 %
11.91 %
11.66 %
11.98 %
12.10 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
7.25 %
7.00 %
6.69 %
7.03 %
7.37 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
11.87 %
11.90 %
11.73 %
12.10 %
13.52 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.24 %
9.34 %
9.24 %
9.22 %
9.00 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.87 %
11.90 %
11.73 %
12.10 %
13.52 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.47 %
14.22 %
14.08 %
14.83 %
16.42 %
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Investment Securities
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Investment Securities - End of Period
Held-to-Maturity
U.S. Government agencies
$ 451,052
$ 448,012
$ 447,400
$ 446,789
$ 232,670
Mortgage-backed securities
1,201,418
1,190,781
1,214,882
1,244,713
112,496
State and political subdivisions
1,859,970
1,860,992
1,865,203
1,868,924
1,194,459
Other securities
253,043
259,921
259,591
259,256
17,200
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)
3,765,483
3,759,706
3,787,076
3,819,682
1,556,825
Available-for-Sale
U.S. Treasury
$ 2,220
$ 2,197
$ 2,191
$ 1,441
$ -
U.S. Government agencies
181,843
184,279
188,060
198,333
333,231
Mortgage-backed securities
2,433,530
2,542,902
2,670,348
2,963,934
4,166,108
State and political subdivisions
895,896
871,074
822,509
915,255
1,653,694
Other securities
242,467
252,402
254,435
262,684
487,036
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)
3,755,956
3,852,854
3,937,543
4,341,647
6,640,069
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)
$ 7,521,439
$ 7,612,560
$ 7,724,619
$ 8,161,329
$ 8,196,894
Fair value - HTM investment securities
$ 3,148,976
$ 3,063,233
$ 2,984,040
$ 3,278,962
$ 1,307,058
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Loans
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Loan Portfolio - End of Period
Consumer:
Credit cards
$ 188,590
$ 196,928
$ 192,559
$ 189,684
$ 184,372
Other consumer
142,817
152,882
180,604
204,692
180,602
Total consumer
331,407
349,810
373,163
394,376
364,974
Real Estate:
Construction
2,777,122
2,566,649
2,372,294
2,082,688
1,423,445
Single-family residential
2,589,831
2,546,115
2,467,008
2,357,942
2,042,978
Other commercial real estate
7,520,964
7,468,498
7,249,891
7,082,055
5,762,567
Total real estate
12,887,917
12,581,262
12,089,193
11,522,685
9,228,990
Commercial:
Commercial
2,669,731
2,632,290
2,525,218
2,612,256
2,016,405
Agricultural
220,641
205,623
263,539
218,743
150,465
Total commercial
2,890,372
2,837,913
2,788,757
2,830,999
2,166,870
Other
445,402
373,139
356,022
362,284
267,759
Total loans
$ 16,555,098
$ 16,142,124
$ 15,607,135
$ 15,110,344
$ 12,028,593
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Beginning balance
$ 196,955
$ 197,589
$ 212,611
$ 178,924
$ 205,332
Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions:
Spirit of Texas (04/08/2022)
-
4,523
1,057
4,043
-
Total Day 1 PCD allowance
-
4,523
1,057
4,043
-
Loans charged off:
Credit cards
1,076
1,035
903
1,004
920
Other consumer
456
439
505
518
414
Real estate
1,204
3,392
130
115
485
Commercial
413
5,389
1,874
688
6,319
Total loans charged off
3,149
10,255
3,412
2,325
8,138
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Credit cards
234
251
250
249
274
Other consumer
240
230
278
302
387
Real estate
294
4,117
1,982
391
426
Commercial
1,067
475
720
621
557
Total recoveries
1,835
5,073
3,230
1,563
1,644
Net loans charged off
1,314
5,182
182
762
6,494
Provision for credit losses on loans
10,916
25
(15,897)
30,406
(19,914)
Balance, end of quarter
$ 206,557
$ 196,955
$ 197,589
$ 212,611
$ 178,924
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 63,218
$ 58,434
$ 57,534
$ 62,670
$ 64,096
Loans past due 90 days or more
437
507
242
904
240
Total nonperforming loans
63,655
58,941
57,776
63,574
64,336
Other nonperforming assets:
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
2,721
2,887
3,612
4,084
5,118
Other nonperforming assets
5,012
644
1,146
2,314
1,479
Total other nonperforming assets
7,733
3,531
4,758
6,398
6,597
Total nonperforming assets
$ 71,388
$ 62,472
$ 62,534
$ 69,972
$ 70,933
Performing FDMs (modifications to borrowers
experiencing financial difficulty)
$ 2,183
$ 1,849
$ 1,869
$ 2,655
$ 3,424
Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.25 %
1.22 %
1.27 %
1.41 %
1.49 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
324 %
334 %
342 %
334 %
278 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.38 %
0.37 %
0.37 %
0.42 %
0.53 %
Nonperforming assets (including performing FDMs)
to total assets
0.27 %
0.23 %
0.24 %
0.27 %
0.30 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.26 %
0.23 %
0.23 %
0.26 %
0.29 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)
0.03 %
0.13 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
0.22 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)
0.03 %
0.09 %
0.07 %
0.11 %
0.22 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to
average credit card loans
1.69 %
1.52 %
1.30 %
1.55 %
1.39 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Interest bearing balances due from banks
and federal funds sold
$ 315,307
$ 2,783
3.58 %
$ 361,856
$ 2,593
2.84 %
$ 1,728,694
$ 649
0.15 %
Investment securities - taxable
4,930,945
32,804
2.70 %
5,085,960
29,645
2.31 %
5,688,306
18,148
1.29 %
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
2,624,642
21,522
3.33 %
2,582,050
22,123
3.40 %
2,844,777
20,937
2.98 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
5,470
82
6.08 %
8,601
152
7.01 %
27,633
190
2.79 %
Other loans held for sale
-
-
0.00 %
1,704
59
13.74 %
-
-
0.00 %
Loans - including fees (FTE)
16,329,761
228,257
5.67 %
15,929,957
216,782
5.40 %
11,895,805
127,405
4.34 %
Total interest earning assets (FTE)
24,206,125
285,448
4.78 %
23,970,128
271,354
4.49 %
22,185,215
167,329
3.06 %
Non-earning assets
3,282,607
3,210,447
2,640,984
Total assets
$ 27,488,732
$ 27,180,575
$ 24,826,199
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing transaction and
savings accounts
$ 11,722,591
$ 47,990
1.66 %
$ 11,859,322
$ 34,615
1.16 %
$ 12,083,516
$ 4,314
0.14 %
Time deposits
5,155,055
39,538
3.11 %
4,212,271
22,434
2.11 %
2,241,123
2,503
0.45 %
Total interest bearing deposits
16,877,646
87,528
2.10 %
16,071,593
57,049
1.41 %
14,324,639
6,817
0.19 %
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreement to repurchase
148,673
323
0.88 %
178,948
449
1.00 %
218,186
68
0.13 %
Other borrowings
787,783
8,848
4.56 %
923,189
9,263
3.98 %
1,337,654
4,779
1.45 %
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,009
4,603
5.10 %
365,971
4,797
5.20 %
384,187
4,457
4.70 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
18,180,111
101,302
2.26 %
17,539,701
71,558
1.62 %
16,264,666
16,121
0.40 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing deposits
5,642,779
6,161,732
5,184,828
Other liabilities
295,191
264,230
207,597
Total liabilities
24,118,081
23,965,663
21,657,091
Stockholders' equity
3,370,651
3,214,912
3,169,108
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,488,732
$ 27,180,575
$ 24,826,199
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 184,146
$ 199,796
$ 151,208
Net interest spread (FTE)
2.52 %
2.87 %
2.66 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.09 %
3.31 %
2.76 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands, except share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - As Reported
Net Income
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
$ 65,095
Diluted earnings per share
0.36
0.65
0.63
0.21
0.58
Return on average assets
0.67 %
1.22 %
1.19 %
0.41 %
1.06 %
Return on average common equity
5.49 %
10.27 %
9.71 %
3.28 %
8.33 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
10.25 %
19.29 %
17.99 %
6.28 %
14.31 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.09 %
3.31 %
3.34 %
3.24 %
2.76 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
62.28 %
58.33 %
57.22 %
67.77 %
66.39 %
FTE adjustment
6,311
6,770
6,203
6,096
5,602
Average diluted shares outstanding
127,516,478
127,505,996
128,336,422
128,720,078
113,026,911
Shares repurchased under plan
-
-
1,883,713
2,035,324
513,725
Average price of shares repurchased
-
-
23.91
24.59
31.25
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.200
0.190
0.190
0.190
0.190
Accretable yield on acquired loans
2,579
4,473
5,834
9,898
3,703
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 47,343
$ 81,093
$ 82,281
$ 68,102
$ 67,159
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.37
0.64
0.64
0.53
0.59
Adjusted return on average assets
0.70 %
1.18 %
1.21 %
1.02 %
1.10 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
5.70 %
10.01 %
9.92 %
8.13 %
8.59 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
10.62 %
18.81 %
18.35 %
14.65 %
14.74 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
59.38 %
56.97 %
54.41 %
56.74 %
62.95 %
YEAR-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - GAAP
Net Income
$ 45,589
$ 256,412
$ 173,152
$ 92,549
$ 65,095
Diluted earnings per share
0.36
2.06
1.40
0.77
0.58
Return on average assets
0.67 %
0.97 %
0.88 %
0.72 %
1.06 %
Return on average common equity
5.49 %
7.87 %
7.07 %
5.71 %
8.33 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
10.25 %
14.33 %
12.77 %
10.24 %
14.31 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.09 %
3.17 %
3.12 %
3.01 %
2.76 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
62.28 %
62.14 %
63.54 %
67.14 %
66.39 %
FTE adjustment
6,311
24,671
17,901
11,698
5,602
Average diluted shares outstanding
127,516,478
124,470,184
123,387,503
120,826,798
113,026,911
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.200
0.760
0.570
0.380
0.190
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 47,343
$ 298,635
$ 217,542
$ 135,261
$ 67,159
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.37
2.40
1.76
1.12
0.59
Adjusted return on average assets
0.70 %
1.13 %
1.11 %
1.06 %
1.10 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
5.70 %
9.16 %
8.88 %
8.35 %
8.59 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
10.62 %
16.59 %
15.89 %
14.70 %
14.74 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
59.38 %
57.50 %
57.69 %
59.56 %
62.95 %
END OF PERIOD
Book value per share
$ 26.24
$ 25.73
$ 24.87
$ 25.31
$ 26.32
Tangible book value per share
14.88
14.33
13.51
14.07
15.22
Shares outstanding
127,282,192
127,046,654
126,943,467
128,787,764
112,505,555
Full-time equivalent employees
3,189
3,236
3,206
3,233
2,893
Total number of financial centers
231
230
230
233
197
(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
(in thousands, except per share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
$ 65,095
Certain items:
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
365
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(750)
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(4,074)
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
1,738
-
Merger related costs
1,396
35
1,422
19,133
1,886
Branch right sizing (net)
979
1,104
1,235
380
909
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
-
33,779
-
Tax effect (1)
(621)
768
(594)
(14,382)
(731)
Certain items, net of tax
1,754
(2,167)
1,678
40,648
2,064
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 47,343
$ 81,093
$ 82,281
$ 68,102
$ 67,159
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.36
$ 0.65
$ 0.63
$ 0.21
$ 0.58
Certain items:
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(0.01)
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(0.03)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
0.01
-
Merger related costs
0.01
-
0.01
0.15
0.01
Branch right sizing (net)
0.01
0.01
0.01
-
0.01
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
-
0.27
Tax effect (1)
(0.01)
0.01
-
(0.11)
(0.01)
Certain items, net of tax
0.01
(0.01)
0.01
0.32
0.01
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.37
$ 0.64
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 0.59
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 45,835
$ 44,647
$ 43,023
$ 40,178
$ 42,218
Certain noninterest income items (1)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(4,074)
-
-
-
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
365
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(750)
-
-
Branch right sizing income
-
-
65
88
-
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 45,835
$ 40,573
$ 42,703
$ 40,266
$ 42,218
Other income
$ 11,256
$ 6,600
$ 6,658
$ 6,837
$ 7,266
Certain other income items (1)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
365
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(750)
-
-
Branch right sizing income
-
-
65
88
-
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
$ 11,256
$ 6,600
$ 6,338
$ 6,925
$ 7,266
Noninterest expense
$ 143,228
$ 142,575
$ 138,943
$ 156,813
$ 128,417
Certain noninterest expense items (1)
Merger related costs
(1,396)
(35)
(1,422)
(19,133)
(1,886)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
(1,738)
-
Branch right sizing expense
(979)
(1,104)
(1,170)
(292)
(909)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 140,853
$ 141,436
$ 136,351
$ 135,650
$ 125,622
Other operating expenses
$ 43,086
$ 48,480
$ 45,084
$ 44,483
$ 41,646
Certain other operating expenses items (1)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
(1,738)
-
Branch right sizing expense
(816)
(953)
(973)
(7)
(717)
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 42,270
$ 47,527
$ 44,111
$ 42,738
$ 40,929
(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on insurance settlement, donation to Simmons First Foundation, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
(in thousands, except per share data)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 45,589
$ 256,412
$ 173,152
$ 92,549
$ 65,095
Certain items:
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
365
365
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(750)
(750)
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(4,074)
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
1,738
1,738
1,738
-
Merger related costs
1,396
22,476
22,441
21,019
1,886
Branch right sizing (net)
979
3,628
2,524
1,289
909
Day 2 CECL provision
-
33,779
33,779
33,779
-
Tax effect (1)
(621)
(14,939)
(15,707)
(15,113)
(731)
Certain items, net of tax
1,754
42,223
44,390
42,712
2,064
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 47,343
$ 298,635
$ 217,542
$ 135,261
$ 67,159
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.36
$ 2.06
$ 1.40
$ 0.77
$ 0.58
Certain items:
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(0.03)
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
0.01
0.01
0.01
-
Merger related costs
0.01
0.18
0.18
0.17
0.01
Branch right sizing (net)
0.01
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.01
Day 2 CECL provision
-
0.28
0.28
0.28
Tax effect (1)
(0.01)
(0.12)
(0.12)
(0.12)
(0.01)
Certain items, net of tax
0.01
0.34
0.36
0.35
0.01
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.37
$ 2.40
$ 1.76
$ 1.12
$ 0.59
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 45,835
$ 170,066
$ 125,419
$ 82,396
$ 42,218
Certain noninterest income items (1)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(4,074)
-
-
-
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
365
365
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(750)
(750)
-
-
Branch right sizing income
-
153
153
88
-
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 45,835
$ 165,760
$ 125,187
$ 82,484
$ 42,218
Other income
$ 11,256
$ 27,361
$ 20,761
$ 14,103
$ 7,266
Certain other income items (1)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
365
365
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(750)
(750)
-
-
Branch right sizing income
-
153
153
88
-
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
$ 11,256
$ 27,129
$ 20,529
$ 14,191
$ 7,266
Noninterest expense
$ 143,228
$ 566,748
$ 424,173
$ 285,230
$ 128,417
Certain noninterest expense items (1)
Merger related costs
(1,396)
(22,476)
(22,441)
(21,019)
(1,886)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
(1,738)
(1,738)
(1,738)
-
Branch right sizing expense
(979)
(3,475)
(2,371)
(1,201)
(909)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 140,853
$ 539,059
$ 397,623
$ 261,272
$ 125,622
Other operating expenses
$ 43,086
$ 179,693
$ 131,213
$ 86,129
$ 41,646
Certain other operating expenses items (1)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
(1,738)
(1,738)
(1,738)
-
Branch right sizing expense
(816)
(2,650)
(1,697)
(724)
(717)
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 42,270
$ 175,305
$ 127,778
$ 83,667
$ 40,929
(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on insurance settlement, donation to Simmons First Foundation, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,339,901
$ 3,269,362
$ 3,157,151
$ 3,259,895
$ 2,961,607
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,319,598)
(1,309,000)
(1,310,528)
(1,147,007)
Other intangible assets
(124,854)
(128,951)
(133,059)
(137,285)
(102,748)
Total intangibles
(1,445,653)
(1,448,549)
(1,442,059)
(1,447,813)
(1,249,755)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 1,894,248
$ 1,820,813
$ 1,715,092
$ 1,812,082
$ 1,711,852
Total assets
$ 27,583,446
$ 27,461,061
$ 27,076,074
$ 27,218,609
$ 24,482,268
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,319,598)
(1,309,000)
(1,310,528)
(1,147,007)
Other intangible assets
(124,854)
(128,951)
(133,059)
(137,285)
(102,748)
Total intangibles
(1,445,653)
(1,448,549)
(1,442,059)
(1,447,813)
(1,249,755)
Tangible assets
$ 26,137,793
$ 26,012,512
$ 25,634,015
$ 25,770,796
$ 23,232,513
Ratio of common equity to assets
12.11 %
11.91 %
11.66 %
11.98 %
12.10 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.25 %
7.00 %
6.69 %
7.03 %
7.37 %
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,339,901
$ 3,269,362
$ 3,157,151
$ 3,259,895
$ 2,961,607
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,319,598)
(1,309,000)
(1,310,528)
(1,147,007)
Other intangible assets
(124,854)
(128,951)
(133,059)
(137,285)
(102,748)
Total intangibles
(1,445,653)
(1,448,549)
(1,442,059)
(1,447,813)
(1,249,755)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 1,894,248
$ 1,820,813
$ 1,715,092
$ 1,812,082
$ 1,711,852
Shares of common stock outstanding
127,282,192
127,046,654
126,943,467
128,787,764
112,505,555
Book value per common share
$ 26.24
$ 25.73
$ 24.87
$ 25.31
$ 26.32
Tangible book value per common share
$ 14.88
$ 14.33
$ 13.51
$ 14.07
$ 15.22
Calculation of Uninsured Deposit Coverage Ratio
Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank
$ 5,896,752
$ 7,267,220
$ 6,414,459
Less: Intercompany eliminations
628,592
527,542
504,306
Total uninsured deposits
$ 5,268,160
$ 6,739,678
$ 5,910,153
FHLB borrowing availability
$ 5,574,000
$ 5,442,000
$ 3,597,000
Unpledged securities
3,000,000
3,180,000
4,335,000
Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and
Bank Term Funding Program
2,206,000
1,982,000
426,000
Additional liquidity sources
$ 10,780,000
$ 10,604,000
$ 8,358,000
Uninsured deposit coverage ratio
2.0
1.6
1.4
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
$ 65,095
Certain items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
365
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(750)
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(4,074)
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
1,738
-
Merger related costs
1,396
35
1,422
19,133
1,886
Branch right sizing (net)
979
1,104
1,235
380
909
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
-
33,779
-
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(621)
768
(594)
(14,382)
(731)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 47,343
$ 81,093
$ 82,281
$ 68,102
$ 67,159
Average total assets
$ 27,488,732
$ 27,180,575
$ 26,868,731
$ 26,769,032
$ 24,826,199
Return on average assets
0.67 %
1.22 %
1.19 %
0.41 %
1.06 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.70 %
1.18 %
1.21 %
1.02 %
1.10 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
$ 65,095
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
3,026
3,035
3,121
3,025
2,575
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 48,615
$ 86,295
$ 83,724
$ 30,479
$ 67,670
Certain items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
365
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(750)
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(4,074)
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
1,738
-
Merger related costs
1,396
35
1,422
19,133
1,886
Branch right sizing (net)
979
1,104
1,235
380
909
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
-
33,779
-
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(621)
768
(594)
(14,382)
(731)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
47,343
81,093
82,281
68,102
67,159
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
3,026
3,035
3,121
3,025
2,575
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 50,369
$ 84,128
$ 85,402
$ 71,127
$ 69,734
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,370,651
$ 3,214,912
$ 3,292,071
$ 3,361,703
$ 3,169,108
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,319,624)
(1,309,124)
(1,309,804)
(1,299,821)
(1,146,034)
Other intangibles
(127,394)
(131,229)
(135,718)
(114,195)
(104,905)
Total average intangibles
(1,447,018)
(1,440,353)
(1,445,522)
(1,414,016)
(1,250,939)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 1,923,633
$ 1,774,559
$ 1,846,549
$ 1,947,687
$ 1,918,169
Return on average common equity
5.49 %
10.27 %
9.71 %
3.28 %
8.33 %
Return on tangible common equity
10.25 %
19.29 %
17.99 %
6.28 %
14.31 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
5.70 %
10.01 %
9.92 %
8.13 %
8.59 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
10.62 %
18.81 %
18.35 %
14.65 %
14.74 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 143,228
$ 142,575
$ 138,943
$ 156,813
$ 128,417
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Merger related costs
(1,396)
(35)
(1,422)
(19,133)
(1,886)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
(1,738)
-
Branch right sizing expense
(979)
(1,104)
(1,170)
(292)
(909)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(186)
(350)
(168)
(142)
(343)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(4,096)
(4,108)
(4,225)
(4,096)
(3,486)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 136,571
$ 136,978
$ 131,958
$ 131,412
$ 121,793
Net interest income
$ 177,835
$ 193,026
$ 193,585
$ 185,099
$ 145,606
Noninterest income
45,835
44,647
43,023
40,178
42,218
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
6,311
6,770
6,203
6,096
5,602
Efficiency ratio denominator
229,981
244,443
242,811
231,373
193,426
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(4,074)
-
-
-
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
365
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(750)
-
-
Branch right sizing income
-
-
65
88
-
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
-
52
22
150
54
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 229,981
$ 240,421
$ 242,513
$ 231,611
$ 193,480
Efficiency ratio (1)
62.28 %
58.33 %
57.22 %
67.77 %
66.39 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
59.38 %
56.97 %
54.41 %
56.74 %
62.95 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
Net interest income
$ 177,835
$ 193,026
$ 193,585
$ 185,099
$ 145,606
Noninterest income
45,835
44,647
43,023
40,178
42,218
Revenue
223,670
237,673
236,608
225,277
187,824
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
(52)
(22)
(150)
(54)
Less: Noninterest expense
143,228
142,575
138,943
156,813
128,417
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 80,442
$ 95,150
$ 97,687
$ 68,614
$ 59,461
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 80,442
$ 95,150
$ 97,687
$ 68,614
$ 59,461
Plus: Loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
365
-
-
Less: Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(750)
-
-
Less: Gain on insurance settlement
-
(4,074)
-
-
-
Plus: Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
1,738
-
Plus: Merger related costs
1,396
35
1,422
19,133
1,886
Plus: Branch right sizing costs
979
1,104
1,235
380
909
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
$ 82,817
$ 92,215
$ 99,959
$ 89,865
$ 62,256
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 45,589
$ 256,412
$ 173,152
$ 92,549
$ 65,095
Certain items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
365
365
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(750)
(750)
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(4,074)
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
1,738
1,738
1,738
-
Merger related costs
1,396
22,476
22,441
21,019
1,886
Branch right sizing (net)
979
3,628
2,524
1,289
909
Day 2 CECL provision
-
33,779
33,779
33,779
-
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(621)
(14,939)
(15,707)
(15,113)
(731)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 47,343
$ 298,635
$ 217,542
$ 135,261
$ 67,159
Average total assets
$ 27,488,732
$ 26,418,838
$ 26,162,136
$ 25,802,982
$ 24,826,199
Return on average assets
0.67 %
0.97 %
0.88 %
0.72 %
1.06 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.70 %
1.13 %
1.11 %
1.06 %
1.10 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 45,589
$ 256,412
$ 173,152
$ 92,549
$ 65,095
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
3,026
11,756
8,721
5,600
2,575
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 48,615
$ 268,168
$ 181,873
$ 98,149
$ 67,670
Certain items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
365
365
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(750)
(750)
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(4,074)
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
1,738
1,738
1,738
-
Merger related costs
1,396
22,476
22,441
21,019
1,886
Branch right sizing (net)
979
3,628
2,524
1,289
909
Day 2 CECL provision
-
33,779
33,779
33,779
-
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(621)
(14,939)
(15,707)
(15,113)
(731)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
47,343
298,635
217,542
135,261
67,159
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
3,026
11,756
8,721
5,600
2,575
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 50,369
$ 310,391
$ 226,263
$ 140,861
$ 69,734
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,370,651
$ 3,259,664
$ 3,274,743
$ 3,265,935
$ 3,169,108
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,319,624)
(1,266,762)
(1,252,486)
(1,223,352)
(1,146,034)
Other intangibles
(127,394)
(121,622)
(118,385)
(109,575)
(104,905)
Total average intangibles
(1,447,018)
(1,388,384)
(1,370,871)
(1,332,927)
(1,250,939)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 1,923,633
$ 1,871,280
$ 1,903,872
$ 1,933,008
$ 1,918,169
Return on average common equity
5.49 %
7.87 %
7.07 %
5.71 %
8.33 %
Return on tangible common equity
10.25 %
14.33 %
12.77 %
10.24 %
14.31 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
5.70 %
9.16 %
8.88 %
8.35 %
8.59 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
10.62 %
16.59 %
15.89 %
14.70 %
14.74 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 143,228
$ 566,748
$ 424,173
$ 285,230
$ 128,417
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Merger related costs
(1,396)
(22,476)
(22,441)
(21,019)
(1,886)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
(1,738)
(1,738)
(1,738)
-
Branch right sizing expense
(979)
(3,475)
(2,371)
(1,201)
(909)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(186)
(1,003)
(653)
(485)
(343)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(4,096)
(15,915)
(11,807)
(7,582)
(3,486)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 136,571
$ 522,141
$ 385,163
$ 253,205
$ 121,793
Net interest income
$ 177,835
$ 717,316
$ 524,290
$ 330,705
$ 145,606
Noninterest income
45,835
170,066
125,419
82,396
42,218
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
6,311
24,671
17,901
11,698
5,602
Efficiency ratio denominator
229,981
912,053
667,610
424,799
193,426
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(4,074)
-
-
-
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
365
365
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(750)
(750)
-
-
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing income
-
153
153
88
-
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
-
278
226
204
54
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 229,981
$ 908,025
$ 667,604
$ 425,091
$ 193,480
Efficiency ratio (1)
62.28 %
62.14 %
63.54 %
67.14 %
66.39 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
59.38 %
57.50 %
57.69 %
59.56 %
62.95 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
