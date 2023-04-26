BHG Financial Presents Strength & Stability At Fintech Nexus USA 2023

DAVIE, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BHG Financial (BHG) will attend the largest conference in the fintech industry, Fintech Nexus USA 2023. This year, BHG's theme is "Strength and Stability through Experience and Innovation." As a leader in the fintech industry, BHG has continued to develop and grow from day one, exhibiting resilience through decades of business cycles.

At the conference, you can expect to hear from leaders in the fintech industry, including four of BHG's key executives. Al Crawford, Co-Founder & CEO; Tyler Crawford, COO; Dan McSherry, CFO; and Meghan Crawford-Hamlin, President of Institutional Relationships.

COO, Tyler Crawford, will join some of the top names in fintech as a speaker on the Fintech Nexus keynote stage. In his talk, "Double Down on what you know," Tyler will speak about the company's 22 years of lending expertise, the current state of the lending industry, and how to reinforce consistency during turbulent times to find growth and stability.

BHG Co-founder & CEO Al Crawford will take the stage to explore "Credit & Underwriting Best Practices for Uncertain Times," as well as lessons learned during difficult times.

Meghan Crawford-Hamlin will speak in the "Community Banks & Credit Unions" session, covering fintech bank partnerships and how the relationship affects the two.

Dan McSherry's track, "Fintech Investing Set to Rebound," will cover why diverse funding sources are key for lending businesses today.

"We are excited to be attending this leading fintech event, where we can network, learn, and display our offerings," says Al Crawford, Co-founder, and CEO. "We've used our 22 years of knowledge to keep building on our core competencies and enhancing our innovations; I can't wait to show how BHG continues pushing boundaries."

Fintech Nexus USA 2023 will take place in New York City from May 10 to 11. BHG Financial executives and representatives will be available to meet with attendees at booth #329 or in their private meeting room: MR9. Attendees can stay up-to-date and connected, compliments of BHG-sponsored Wi-Fi. And for those attending the conference interested in networking opportunities and conversations about innovations in the industry, BHG will host the official day-one wrap party at the impressive Intrepid Museum Flight Deck.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $15 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list 16 times and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions at https://bhgfinancial.com/. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

