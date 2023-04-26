J INTS BIO, AACR 2023 - Presentation of preclinical study results of 'JIN-A04', an oral target therapy for HER2 exon insertion mutation NSCLC

SEOUL, South Korea, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J INTS BIO announced the poster presentation of its novel, orally administered TKI 'JIN-A04' targeting NSCLC with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation at the annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research 2023, which was held in Orlando, USA from April 14 to 19.

Professor Cho,Byoung Chul is having a conversation about the preclinical data of its novel, orally administered TKI 'JIN-A04' targeting NSCLC with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation at the 2023 American Association of Cancer Research in Orlando, USA (AACR 2023)

Approximately 2-4% of NSCLC patients have mutations in HER2, and 90% of these mutations are exon 20 insertions. Unfortunately, treatment options for patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations are limited, and there is currently no approved oral targeted therapy.

The data presented showed that "JIN-A04" has potent efficacy against HER2 Exon20 insertion mutant NSCLC cell lines while showing no activity in normal cell lines in an in-vitro study, and in-vivo mouse models using HER2 Exon20 insertion mutation cell lines showed strong inhibitory activity with significant tumor regression.

J INTS BIO said, "JIN-A04, an oral TKI for NSCLC, is expected to provide a powerful treatment option for NSCLC patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations," and expressed strong aspirations that "it could be the most promising Best-in-Class TKI in the treatment of NSCLC."

About J INTS BIO

J INTS BIO is a bio company specialized in developing innovative anti-cancer and orphan drugs to realize the goal of changing lives and improving health for patients around the world. J INTS BIO's teams have prior multi-year experience in multinational pharmaceutical companies and CROs and track records in medical, regulatory affairs, drug discovery and development.

About 'JIN-A04'

Novel oral TKI targeting NSCLC with HER2 Exon20 insertion mutation. 'JIN-A04' demonstrate potent in-vitro and in-vivo models and is expected to be a gamechanger in the cancer that currently have no approved oral targeted therapies.

