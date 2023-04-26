M/I Homes Reports 2023 First Quarter Results

Published: Apr. 26, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

2023 First Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue increased 16% to $1.0 billion, a first quarter record
  • Pre-tax income increased 11% to $136.0 million, a first quarter record
  • Net income increased 12% to a first quarter record $103.1 million ($3.64 per diluted share) from 2022's $91.8 million ($3.16 per diluted share)
  • Homes delivered increased 10% to 2,007 and average sales price increased 6% to $486,000
  • Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $2.2 billion, a 28% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $79
  • Return on equity of 26%
  • New contracts decreased 14% to 2,171 contracts
  • Backlog sales value decreased to $1.7 billion compared to $2.8 billion a year-ago

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported pre-tax income of $136.0 million and net income of $103.1 million, or $3.64 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $122.3 million and net income of $91.8 million, or $3.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Homes delivered in 2023's first quarter increased 10% to 2,007 homes. This compares to 1,823 homes delivered in 2022's first quarter. New contracts for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 14% over 2022's 2,514 new contracts. Homes in backlog at March 31, 2023 had a total sales value of $1.7 billion, a 38% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at March 31, 2023 decreased 40% to 3,301 homes, with an average sales price of $522,000.  At March 31, 2022, backlog sales value was $2.8 billion, with backlog units of 5,526 and an average sales price of $505,000. M/I Homes had 200 communities at March 31, 2023 compared to 176 communities at March 31, 2022. The Company's cancellation rate was 13% in the first quarter of 2023 and 7% in the first quarter of 2022.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had strong first quarter results highlighted by record revenue, record income and a 10% increase in homes delivered. We are particularly pleased with our results given the material change in housing conditions compared to a year ago; notably, significantly higher interest rates, inflationary pressures and persistent uncertainty regarding the general economy. We increased our revenue by 16% to a record $1.0 billion, increased pre-tax income by 11% to $136 million and delivered 2,007 homes. In addition, our results reflect a 50-basis point improvement in our overhead expense ratio."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is as strong as it's ever been. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.2 billion, an increase of 28% over last year, book value of $79 per share, cash of $543 million, zero borrowings on our $650 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 24%. Despite the changes in housing conditions over the past year, there remains a strong desire for home ownership, and we believe our industry will continue to benefit from strong fundamentals, including favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing. Looking ahead, we are well positioned with our diverse markets and product offerings, a strong balance sheet and low leverage."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through April 2024.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023


2022

New contracts

2,171


2,514

Average community count

198


176

Cancellation rate

13 %


7 %

Backlog units

3,301


5,526

Backlog sales value

$  1,724,550


$  2,788,234

Homes delivered

2,007


1,823

Average home closing price

$           486


$           457





Homebuilding revenue:




   Housing revenue

$   974,946


$   833,163

   Land revenue

303


3,537

Total homebuilding revenue

$   975,249


$   836,700





Financial services revenue

25,281


24,111

Total revenue

$  1,000,530


$   860,811





Cost of sales - operations

765,904


647,702

Gross margin

$   234,626


$   213,109

General and administrative expense

50,960


48,783

Selling expense

49,080


41,421

Operating income

$   134,586


$   122,905

Other income

(7)


(16)

Interest (income) expense

(1,389)


671

Income before income taxes

$   135,982


$   122,250

Provision for income taxes

32,916


30,411

Net income

$   103,066


$     91,839





Earnings per share:




Basic

$          3.73


$          3.23

Diluted

$          3.64


$          3.16





Weighted average shares outstanding:




Basic

27,602


28,424

Diluted

28,305


29,072

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




As of


March 31,


2023


2022

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

$      542,564


$      218,606

Mortgage loans held for sale

226,629


200,455

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,279,673


1,116,069

Land held for sale

17,959


8,377

Homes under construction

1,190,519


1,325,672

Other inventory

169,258


132,434

Total Inventory

$  2,657,409


$  2,582,552





Property and equipment - net

37,419


36,776

Investments in joint venture arrangements

49,031


57,309

Operating lease right-of-use assets

59,787


50,907

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Deferred income tax asset

18,019


10,251

Other assets

155,112


133,255

Total Assets

$  3,762,370


$  3,306,511





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2028 - net

$      396,298


$      395,524

Senior notes due 2030 - net

296,487


295,983

 Notes payable - other


1,871

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$      692,785


$      693,378





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

223,618


203,650

Total Debt

$      916,403


$      897,028





Accounts payable

208,426


281,387

Operating lease liabilities

60,763


51,546

Other liabilities

393,563


372,861

Total Liabilities

$  1,579,155


$  1,602,822





Shareholders' Equity

2,183,215


1,703,689

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  3,762,370


$  3,306,511





Book value per common share

$          78.77


$          60.22

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)

24 %


29 %

(1)

Includes $1.4 million and $0.9 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying
value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$       251,499


$         69,326

Cash used in investing activities

$          (4,793)


$          (6,634)

Cash used in financing activities

$        (15,684)


$        (80,454)





Land/lot purchases

$         45,646


$         93,948

Land development spending

$         92,419


$       100,697

Land sale revenue

$               303


$            3,537

Land sale gross (loss) profit

$                  (3)


$               967





Financial services pre-tax income

$         12,641


$         13,055

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023


2022

Net income

$       103,066


$         91,839

Add:




Provision for income taxes

32,916


30,411

Interest income

(3,673)


(557)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

8,090


7,327

Depreciation and amortization

4,397


4,188

Non-cash charges

2,023


1,831

Adjusted EBITDA

$       146,819


$       135,039

(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in
comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial
measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our
operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data




NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



March 31,







%

Region


2023


2022


Change

Northern


828


1,190


(30) %

Southern


1,343


1,324


1 %

Total


2,171


2,514


(14) %


HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



March 31,







%

Region


2023


2022


Change

Northern


797


760


5 %

Southern


1,210


1,063


14 %

Total


2,007


1,823


10 %


BACKLOG


March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022




Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region

Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern

1,087


$            560


$    515,000



2,320


$        1,145


$   494,000

Southern

2,214


$        1,165


$    526,000



3,206


$        1,643


$   513,000

Total

3,301


$        1,725


$    522,000



5,526


$        2,788


$   505,000


LAND POSITION SUMMARY


March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022


Lots

Lots Under




Lots

Lots Under


Region

Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

7,712

7,214

14,926



7,359

7,906

15,265

Southern

16,054

9,761

25,815



16,871

13,646

30,517

Total

23,766

16,975

40,741



24,230

21,552

45,782

