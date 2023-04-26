Orion Innovation Recognized as a Leading Software Engineering Outsourcing Company

Named to IAOP's 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 List

EDISON, N.J., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation (Orion), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, today announced that it has been named a global outsourcing leader by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). IAOP recognized Orion Innovation on its 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® list. This is the seventh consecutive year and fourteenth time overall it was named to the list.

The IAOP® Global Outsourcing 100 list is a prestigious recognition that honors the world's top outsourcing companies for their commitment to excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology and reviewed by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"We are honored to be recognized as an outsourcing leader for the seventh year in a row," said Alex Bogachek, President, Europe at Orion. "Making the Global Outsourcing 100® list is a testament to our commitment to developing cutting-edge digital products and delivering transformative solutions for clients worldwide."

"Our team continues to lead the industry forward with a combination of deep domain knowledge, experience design expertise, and advanced engineering capabilities," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "Being recognized for sustained excellence and our industry-leading innovation programs is an honor. Our unique delivery model, with more than 7,000 associates across our geographically-balanced footprint, continues to scale and support clients in capturing new market opportunities."

The IAOP® Global Outsourcing 100 list is a valuable resource for companies looking to identify and partner with the world's top outsourcing providers. Orion Innovation's ongoing inclusion on this list showcases the company's ability to deliver high-quality services and expertise to help its clients achieve their business goals.

"In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion," said Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations to Orion on being included among the very best in the world."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of approximately 7,000 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom & Media, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

