Stewart Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Challenging real estate environment continued through the first quarter 2023, including a historically low level of existing homes sales
  • Total revenues of $524.3 million ($526.1 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $852.9 million ($815.0 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Net loss of $8.2 million ($6.8 million net loss on an adjusted basis) compared to net income of $57.9 million ($55.8 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Diluted loss per share of $0.30 ($0.25 diluted loss per share on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted earnings per share of $2.11 ($2.03 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported a net loss attributable to Stewart for the first quarter 2023 of $8.2 million ($0.30 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $57.9 million ($2.11 per diluted share) for the first quarter 2022. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's first quarter 2023 net loss was $6.8 million ($0.25 per diluted share) compared to net income of $55.8 million ($2.03 per diluted share) in the first quarter 2022. First quarter 2023 pretax loss before noncontrolling interests was $10.2 million ($8.4 million pretax loss on an adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $79.6 million ($76.9 million on an adjusted basis) for the first quarter 2022.

First quarter 2023 results included $1.8 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, primarily composed of net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments and realized losses on sales of investment securities. First quarter 2022 results included $4.1 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily composed of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and realized gains on title plant and other asset sales.

"Our first quarter results were impacted by historically low transaction volumes, driven by an elevated interest rate environment, as well as a seasonally slower first quarter," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We remain focused on our long-term strategies of transforming Stewart into a stronger and more resilient company. We are managing our operations in this challenging environment by balancing cost discipline with investment opportunities that we expect will have a positive impact on our business over the long term. Stewart has made significant progress in becoming a stronger company and will continue to invest opportunistically to build a more resilient company."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):


Quarter Ended

March 31,



2023

2022






Total revenues

524.3

852.9


Pretax (loss) income before noncontrolling interests

(10.2)

79.6


Income tax benefit (expense)

4.9

(17.7)


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3.0)

(4.0)


Net (loss) income attributable to Stewart

(8.2)

57.9


Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes

1.4

(2.1)


Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Stewart*

(6.8)

55.8


Net (loss) income per diluted Stewart share

(0.30)

2.11


Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted Stewart share*

(0.25)

2.03







* Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A
for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments. 

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):


Quarter Ended March 31,




2023

2022

% Change









Operating revenues

456.9

722.0

(37 %)



Investment income

6.6

3.6

82 %



Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains

(1.8)

3.8

(148 %)



Pretax (loss) income

(0.7)

82.8

(101 %)



Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax (loss) income

4.6

(2.0)




Adjusted pretax income*

3.9

80.8

(95 %)



Pretax margin

(0.1 %)

11.4 %




Adjusted pretax margin*

0.8 %

11.1 %






* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See
Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.










Title segment operating revenues for the first quarter 2023 decreased $265.1 million, or 37 percent, compared to the first quarter 2022, primarily due to volume declines in our direct title and agency operations, while total segment operating expenses decreased $184.3 million, or 28 percent, primarily due to lower revenues. Agency retention expenses in the first quarter 2023 decreased $125.5 million, or 38 percent, due to reduced gross agency revenues, while the average independent agency remittance rate in the first quarter 2023 was 17.4 percent compared to 18.1 percent in the prior year quarter.

Total employee costs and other operating expenses in the first quarter 2023 decreased $49.6 million, or 18 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, and as a percentage of operating revenues, these expenses were 50.4 percent in the first quarter 2023 compared to 38.8 percent in the first quarter 2022, primarily due to lower revenues in the first quarter 2023. Title loss expense in the first quarter 2023 decreased $11.5 million, or 40 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower title revenues. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense was 3.9 percent in the first quarter 2023 compared to 4.0 percent in the first quarter 2022.

The title segment's net realized and unrealized losses and gains in the first quarters 2023 and 2022 were primarily driven by fair value changes of equity securities investments and realized losses and gains on sale of investment securities. Additionally, the segment recorded a realized gain of $1.0 million on a title plant sale during the first quarter 2022. Investment income in the first quarter 2023 increased $3.0 million, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of higher interest income resulting from increased interest rates and higher short-term investments in the first quarter 2023. Included in the total non-GAAP adjustments to pretax (loss) income were total acquired intangible asset amortization expenses in the first quarters 2023 and 2022 of $2.8 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):


Quarter Ended March 31,


2023

2022

% Change







Non-commercial:





Domestic

150.3

220.2

(32 %)


International

19.2

31.5

(39 %)



169.5

251.7

(33 %)


Commercial:





Domestic

32.7

56.4

(42 %)


International

5.7

9.7

(41 %)



38.4

66.1

(42 %)


Total direct title revenues

207.9

317.8

(35 %)






Total non-commercial domestic revenues decreased $69.9 million, or 32 percent, primarily due to a 50 percent decline in residential purchase and refinancing transactions during the first quarter 2023 compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues in the first quarter 2023 decreased $23.7 million, or 42 percent, primarily due to 11 percent lower commercial orders closed and lower transaction size compared to the prior year quarter. Average domestic commercial fee per file in the first quarter 2023 was $8,300, which was 34 percent lower compared to $12,700 in the first quarter 2022, while average residential fee per file in the first quarter 2023 increased 30 percent to $3,400, compared to $2,600 in the prior year quarter due to a higher purchase mix in the first quarter 2023. Total international revenues in the first quarter 2023 declined by $16.3 million, or 40 percent, primarily as a result of lower transaction volumes in our Canadian operations compared to the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment

Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions):


Quarter Ended March 31,



2023

2022

% Change







Operating revenues

62.6

89.4

(30 %)


Pretax income

1.4

6.8

(80 %)


Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income

5.8

6.4



Adjusted pretax income*

7.2

13.2

(45 %)


Pretax margin

2.2 %

7.6 %



Adjusted pretax margin*

11.5 %

14.8 %



* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A
for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.


Operating revenues for the real estate solutions segment decreased $26.8 million, or 30 percent, in the first quarter 2023 compared to the first quarter 2022, primarily due to lower transaction volumes resulting from the current higher interest rate environment. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses decreased $20.8 million, or 27 percent, in the first quarter 2023, consistent with lower operating revenues. Included in the total non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income were acquired intangible asset amortization expenses in the first quarters 2023 and 2022 of $5.8 million and $6.4 million, respectively.

Corporate and Other Segment

Net expenses attributable to corporate operations during the first quarter 2023 were $10.9 million compared to $8.9 million in the prior year quarter. Segment results for the first quarter 2022 included a real estate brokerage company that was sold in the second quarter 2022.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs in the first quarter 2023 decreased $34.4 million, or 17 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expenses, incentive compensation and temporary labor costs as a result of lower volumes and average headcount. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs increased to 32.8 percent for the first quarter 2023 compared to 24.3 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower operating revenues in the first quarter 2023.

Total other operating expenses in the first quarter 2023 decreased $69.0 million, or 36 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of reduced costs tied to lower title and real estate solutions revenues. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the first quarter 2023 were 23.2 percent compared to 22.5 percent in the first quarter 2022.

Other

Net cash used by operations in the first quarter 2023 was $51.1 million compared to net cash provided by operations of $34.9 million in the first quarter 2022, primarily driven by the net loss for the first quarter 2023.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)

 





Quarter Ended

March 31,



2023

2022


Revenues:




Title revenues:




Direct operations

207,871

317,834


Agency operations

249,021

404,145


Real estate solutions and other

62,592

123,230


Total operating revenues

519,484

845,209


Investment income

6,599

3,622


Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains

(1,778)

4,085



524,305

852,916


Expenses:




Amounts retained by agencies

205,738

331,191


Employee costs

170,551

204,982


Other operating expenses

120,743

189,751


Title losses and related claims

17,674

29,221


Depreciation and amortization

14,906

13,748


Interest

4,849

4,412



534,461

773,305


(Loss) income before taxes and noncontrolling interests

(10,156)

79,611


Income tax benefit (expense)

4,938

(17,699)


Net (loss) income

(5,218)

61,912


Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,972

4,015


Net (loss) income attributable to Stewart

(8,190)

57,897






Net (loss) earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart

(0.30)

2.11


Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

27,201

27,444






Selected financial information:




Net cash (used) provided by operations

(51,062)

34,875


Other comprehensive income (loss)

7,307

(19,463)


First Quarter Domestic Order Counts:








Opened Orders 2023:

Jan

Feb

Mar

Total


Closed Orders 2023:

Jan

Feb

Mar

Total

Commercial

1,156

1,204

1,482

3,842


Commercial

1,186

1,103

1,635

3,924

Purchase

15,242

15,750

18,477

49,469


Purchase

8,991

9,668

12,969

31,628

Refinancing

5,072

5,219

5,838

16,129


Refinancing

2,860

2,865

3,888

9,613

Other

1,394

1,394

1,633

4,421


Other

1,006

792

936

2,734

Total

22,864

23,567

27,430

73,861


Total

14,043

14,428

19,428

47,899












Opened Orders 2022:

Jan

Feb

Mar

Total


Closed Orders 2022:

Jan

Feb

Mar

Total

Commercial

1,595

1,971

2,476

6,042


Commercial

1,314

1,227

1,890

4,431

Purchase

20,511

22,498

25,489

68,498


Purchase

14,322

14,761

18,243

47,326

Refinancing

14,557

12,863

13,154

40,574


Refinancing

11,926

11,023

11,538

34,487

Other

388

637

617

1,642


Other

360

664

616

1,640

Total

37,050

37,969

41,736

116,755


Total

27,923

27,675

32,287

87,885

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of dollars)


 

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

174,815

248,367

Short-term investments

26,407

24,318

Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value

689,755

710,083

Receivables – premiums from agencies

37,231

39,921

Receivables – other

101,076

85,111

Allowance for uncollectible amounts

(7,440)

(7,309)

Property and equipment, net

80,680

81,539

Operating lease assets, net

128,192

127,830

Title plants

73,358

73,358

Goodwill

1,094,406

1,072,982

Intangible assets, net of amortization

190,827

199,084

Deferred tax assets

2,586

2,590

Other assets

87,167

80,005


2,679,060

2,737,879

Liabilities:



Notes payable

445,067

447,006

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

163,001

196,541

Operating lease liabilities

147,594

148,003

Estimated title losses

533,415

549,448

Deferred tax liabilities

30,231

26,616


1,319,308

1,367,614

Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital

327,823

324,344

Retained earnings

1,071,320

1,091,816

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(44,036)

(51,343)

Treasury stock

(2,666)

(2,666)

Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart

1,352,441

1,362,151

Noncontrolling interests

7,311

8,114

Total stockholders' equity

1,359,752

1,370,265


2,679,060

2,737,879

Number of shares outstanding (000)

27,245

27,130

Book value per share

49.64

50.21

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands of dollars)

 


Quarter Ended:

March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total

Revenues:










Operating revenues

456,892

62,592

-

519,484


721,979

89,377

33,853

845,209

Investment income

6,566

33

-

6,599


3,608

14

-

3,622

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains

(1,813)

-

35

(1,778)


3,772

-

313

4,085


461,645

62,625

35

524,305


729,359

89,391

34,166

852,916

Expenses:










Amounts retained by agencies

205,738

-

-

205,738


331,191

-

-

331,191

Employee costs

154,277

12,434

3,840

170,551


185,027

13,407

6,548

204,982

Other operating expenses

76,167

42,525

2,051

120,743


94,995

62,397

32,359

189,751

Title losses and related claims

17,674

-

-

17,674


29,221

-

-

29,221

Depreciation and amortization

8,104

6,300

502

14,906


6,141

6,796

811

13,748

Interest

349

-

4,500

4,849


1

-

4,411

4,412


462,309

61,259

10,893

534,461


646,576

82,600

44,129

773,305

(Loss) income before taxes

(664)

1,366

(10,858)

(10,156)


82,783

6,791

(9,963)

79,611

Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments (revenues of sold real estate brokerage company), and (2) adjusted pretax income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss), which are reported pretax income (loss) and reported net income (loss) after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and other adjustments (pretax results of sold real estate brokerage company). Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income (loss) divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. In addition to these adjustments, acquired intangible asset amortization are excluded in the calculation of adjusted pretax income (loss) for the title and real estate solutions segments. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).


Quarter Ended March 31,



2023

2022

% Chg


Consolidated Stewart:

 





Total revenues

524.3

852.9

(39 %)


Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:





Net realized and unrealized loss (gains)

1.8

(4.1)



Other adjustments

-

(33.9)



Adjusted total revenues

526.1

815.0

(35 %)







Pretax (loss) income

(10.2)

79.6

(113 %)


Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:





Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

1.8

(4.1)



Other adjustments

-

1.4



Adjusted pretax (loss) income

(8.4)

76.9

(111 %)


Pretax margin

(1.9 %)

9.3 %



Adjusted pretax margin

(1.6 %)

9.4 %








Net (loss) income attributable to Stewart

(8.2)

57.9

(114 %)


Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:





Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

1.8

(4.1)



Other adjustments

-

1.4



Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.4)

0.6



Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes

1.4

(2.1)



Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Stewart

(6.8)

55.8

(112 %)







Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

27,201

27,444



Net (loss) income per share

(0.30)

2.11



Adjusted net (loss) income per share

(0.25)

2.03




Quarter Ended March 31,



2023

2022

% Chg


Title Segment:





Revenues

461.6

729.4

(37 %)


Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

1.8

(3.8)



Adjusted revenues

463.5

725.6

(36 %)


Pretax (loss) income

(0.7)

82.8

(101 %)


Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:





Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

1.8

(3.8)



Acquired intangible asset amortization

2.8

1.8



Adjusted pretax income

3.9

80.8

(95 %)


Pretax margin

(0.1 %)

11.4 %



Adjusted pretax margin

0.8 %

11.1 %



Real Estate Solutions Segment:





Revenues

62.6

89.4

(30 %)


Pretax income

1.4

6.8

(80 %)


Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:





Acquired intangible asset amortization

5.8

6.4



Adjusted pretax income

7.2

13.2

(45 %)


Pretax margin

2.2 %

7.6 %



Adjusted pretax margin

11.5 %

14.8 %



