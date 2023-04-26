Wealth Enhancement Group Expands by Adding New Era Financial Advisors, Inc., a Hybrid RIA with Over $1.1 Billion in Client Assets

The Addition of New Era Financial Advisors, Inc. Increases Wealth Enhancement Group's Presence in the Twin Cities Area

MINNEAPOLIS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $66.5 billion in total client assets, announced the acquisition of New Era Financial Advisors, Inc. a hybrid RIA with two locations in Wayzata, MN and Hutchinson, MN. New Era Financial Advisors' team of six advisors and 11 support staff, led by Donald Warner, Grant Lindaman and Shad Ketcher, oversee more than $1.1 billion in client assets.

"We are thrilled that the well-respected team at New Era Financial Advisors, Inc. has chosen to join Wealth Enhancement Group," said Jeff Dekko, chief executive officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "With client service as our #1 priority, New Era and Wealth Enhancement Group share many core values and a similar culture. These important commonalities created a natural fit between our two firms, and we look forward to partnering with the New Era team for years to come."

Founded in 1982 by Donald Warner and Grant Lindaman, New Era Financial Advisors, Inc. offers asset management, wealth management, qualified retirement plan support, and financial planning to high-net-worth individuals. The team at New Era Financial Advisors, Inc. is committed to its clients' success and enjoys partnering with each client to help them pursue their dreams and goals.

Mr. Warner shared, "After four decades as a private, independent firm, the partners and advisors at New Era Financial are excited about joining forces with Wealth Enhancement Group, another well-respected Minnesota firm. We feel our clients will greatly benefit from the additional services and resources Wealth Enhancement Group offers as a nationwide advisory firm."

"Jeff Dekko and I have had the pleasure of knowing the New Era team for many years, and they are an outstanding group of professionals," said Jim Cahn, chief investments & business development officer at Wealth Enhancement Group. "We look forward to helping them begin a 'new era' here at Wealth Enhancement Group."

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 49,000 households, the company has 90 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisitions. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial lives. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Select investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $64.2 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of March 31, 2023. New Era Financial Advisors, Inc. had approximately $1.1 billion in client assets, including $236 million of brokerage assets, as of February 17, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of New Era Financial Advisors, Inc., Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $66.5 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.

