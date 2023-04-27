Anycubic Unveils Photon Mono 2 3D printer for Enhanced Resin 3D Printing Experience and Accessibility

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a globally renowned 3D printing brand, has unveiled its latest resin 3D printer, the Anycubic Photon Mono 2. This new resin 3D printer is the upgraded version of the widely popular Photon Mono 4K, and it features several significant improvements that make it the perfect choice for beginners who want to dive into the world of resin 3D printing.

"The Anycubic Photon Mono 2 3D printer is incredibly user-friendly, with an effortless setup that makes it easy for beginners to use. With a larger build volume, higher screen resolution, and an upgraded LighTurbo UV light source, it provides a fantastic printing experience for beginners and experts alike. Additionally, it is also affordably priced, making it accessible to a wide range of users. '', said James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic. "We're confident that the Photon Mono 2 will be as successful as the Photon Mono 4K, and it will quickly become the go-to choice for anyone looking to make the switch from FDM to resin printing."

6.6" 4K+ Upgraded Screen

The Photon Mono 2 uses a 6.6-inch 4K+ masking LCD with an X/Y resolution of 34 microns, providing a high resolution of 4096 x 2560 pixels and enabling users to obtain vivid print details.

Larger Build Volume

The Mono 2 features a 20% larger print area compared to the Mono 4K, with a size increase of 5.6" x 3.5" x 6.5" (LWD). This allows for larger and more complex objects to be printed at once, increasing efficiency and reducing production times. Additionally, the Mono 2 has almost the same compact footprint as the Mono 4K and will not require a lot of operating space.

Upgraded LighTurbo UV Light

The Mono 2 is equipped with an upgraded LighTurbo UV light system, which not only provides a stable and uniform parallel light source but also significantly improves the grid lines and reduces the layer lines caused by uneven light. This results in fine and smooth prints.

Laser-Engraved Build Platform

The Mono 2 features an innovative laser-etched pattern that helps to increase the bond between the first layer and the platform. This pattern can increase the success rate of prints compared with the brushed metal platform on the Photon Mono 4K. As a result, it will prevent the first layer from peeling off the platform during the printing of models with a large footprint or wide cross-section.

Pricing and Availability

The Mono 2 is now available in Europe for €209 at the Official Anycubic store, and it will be offered for sale in the US market starting on May 5th, 2023, at 9:00 pm EDT for $199. Users can purchase from the official Anycubic store, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and AliExpress.

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a leading company in the 3D printing industry specializing in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing, and sales, providing many affordable, high-performance, and smart printers for different customers, consumers, hobbyists, schools, and product designers. Since its establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their imagination and turn creativity into reality.

