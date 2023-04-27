Ascent Ranks 28th on the Transport Topics 2023 Top 100 Logistics Companies List

BELLEVILLE, Mich., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leading global logistics company, announced the company ranked 28th on the Transport Topics 2023 Top 100 Logistics Companies list, propelling from last year's ranking of 40th, among all third-party logistics providers competing in this market. The list features the industry's top freight brokerage firms, air and ocean freight forwarders, dry storage and refrigerated warehouse operators and dedicated contract carriers. Additionally, the company was ranked 13th on the Transport Topics 2023 Top Freight Brokerage Firms list, growing from last year's ranking of 19th.

Ascent (PRNewsfoto/Ascent) (PRNewswire)

"With the historic supply chain disruptions of the last few years receding into the past, third-party logistics providers have been adjusting to normalizing freight market conditions while working to build more efficient and resilient supply chains for the future," said Seth Clevenger, Transport Topics' managing editor of features. "The Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics Companies list offers an updated look at how the industry's largest 3PLs are adapting to this shifting business landscape."

"We are immensely proud to once again be named a Top 100 Logistics Company and Top 100 Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics," stated Chris Jamroz, Ascent's Executive Chairman of the Board. "It's heartening to make such strides year-over-year, and when you look at just the privately held companies on the lists, Ascent ranks 15th in Logistics and 8th in Brokerage. Our advancements are reflective of a year of record performance at Ascent, highlighting the capabilities and the potential of our people and organization to deliver high-quality logistics solutions for our customers, even in the most challenging environment."

This recognition marks the third consecutive year Ascent has been named to both lists. To learn who made the list and read more about the issues facing logistics companies, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com/logistics/rankings/2023.

About Ascent

Ascent solves supply chain challenges for thousands of customers worldwide. Ascent is a recognized supplier of the year for multiple Fortune 500 companies as well as a partner to thousands of small and medium-sized businesses. Ranked among the Top 100 Global 3PLs by Inbound Logistics as well as the Top 30 3PLs and Top 15 Freight Brokerages in North America by Transport Topics, Ascent's #1 market share in the North American ground and air expedite market has provided it the foundation to become the preferred logistics provider to a marquee portfolio of the world's largest and most sophisticated corporations. Ascent's offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, air charter, specialized, brokerage, managed transportation and expedite solutions. The company moves over 430,000 shipments annually through its competitive PEAK freight marketplace. For more information about the company, please visit Ascent's website: www.ascentlogistics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascent