CoachHub Debuts New ROI Calculator to Measure the Impact of Coaching on Business Performance

Tool allows for L&D leaders to make informed decisions within their program budgets

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub , the leading global digital coaching platform, announces the launch of its ROI Calculator, a tool designed to help HR managers estimate the financial impact of CoachHub's science-based digital coaching within organizations. The CoachHub ROI Calculator™ offers a trusted, high-level estimate of the financial impact of digital coaching programs, making it easier for Learning & Development leaders to make data-driven decisions when allocating their budget.

CoachHub (PRNewswire)

"We understand how measuring the impact of coaching on overall business performance can be a challenge," said Matti Niebelschuetz, co-founder of CoachHub. "Our ROI Calculator provides HR managers with data-driven analysis to allocate their budget, unlocking the full potential of digital coaching as a strategic investment for driving success in today's competitive business landscape."

The CoachHub ROI Calculator™ takes into account a range of factors, including the number of coaching participants, the average annual salary of participants, employee turnover rate, the company's annual revenue and the number of employees. Upon evaluating those metrics, a coaching ROI percentage is determined based on an estimated increase in value from improved employee performance and retention weighted against the costs of implementing a digital coaching program.

CoachHub's coaching ROI percentage formula is based on extensive research and experience from its global behavioral science team. By weighing the costs against the potential benefits of coaching, HR managers can gauge the global financial impact of digital coaching on their organization. These benefits include incremental revenue from improved performance, as well as savings from improved retention.

Unlike traditional L&D programs, which are typically standardized and whose impact is difficult to measure, CoachHub's digital coaching programs are personalized, flexible and inclusive, offering unlimited coaching sessions with a measurable return on investment. The CoachHub ROI Calculator™ is just one of the ways the company is helping customers measure the impact of their digital coaching investments. This announcement comes on the heels of launching CoachHub Insights™ , an enhanced dashboard to deliver actionable, real-time insights on the impact of coaching programs.

To learn more about the CoachHub ROI Calculator™, visit www.coachhub.com/roi-calculator .

About CoachHub

CoachHub™ is the leading global digital coaching platform, empowering organizations to create scalable and measurable personalized coaching programs for their entire workforce. CoachHub's global pool of coaches includes more than 3,500 certified business coaches in 90 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 60 languages. Serving more than 1,000 clients worldwide, CoachHub's innovative coaching programs are based on proprietary scientific research and development from our Coaching Lab. CoachHub is backed by leading investors including Sofina, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Molten Ventures, Speedinvest, HV Capital, and Partech. CoachHub is committed to creating a greener future. The company is certified carbon neutral and its environmental management is certified according to ISO14001.

Media Contact:

Marisa Miller

BLASTmedia for CoachHub

317-806-1900

coachhub@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoachHub