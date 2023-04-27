Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates is Celebrating 100-year Anniversary of Premiere Chablis Producer La Chablisienne

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer Demeine Estates is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of import partner La Chablisienne, which was founded on April 8, 1923. The cooperative has weathered many challenges, both societal and agricultural, and today consists of 270 winegrowing families who together own vineyards and produce 25% of the wine made in the Chablis AOC. Vineyards including the crus of Fourchaume, Côte de Léchet, Grenouilles and Les Clos were among those owned by the 180 initial members in 1923 and are still among the vineyards producing La Chablisienne today.

Demeine Estates first announced their partnership with La Chablisienne in May of 2022, and as of 2023 has launched the brand in all 50 states. La Chablisienne produces age-worthy, minerality driven wines of exquisite quality and are known for their bottlings of Chablis La Sereine, Chablis Le Finage, and Chablis Grand Cru Château Grenouilles.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with the historic La Chablisienne," said Demeine Estates President Philana Bouvier. "It is an honor and privilege to be the United States importer that celebrates 100 years of these beautiful wines that set the standard for quality in Chablis, both with the local community that crafts them and the consumers in the US who enjoy them."

La Chablisienne's century of history is built on the goals of enhancing the reputation of the Chablis AOC, safeguarding the quality of the wines, prioritizing innovation in winemaking, and advocating for its winegrowers. Since then, they have shepherded their growers and wines through the economic troubles of the 1930s and the German occupation of World War II, rallying the community in its aftermath and enacting a new policy to consolidate operations and control quality: sending out vehicles to bring the musts into the winery to allow for greater control of winemaking. In 1978, La Chablisienne purchased the majority of Chablis Grand Cru Grenouilles, establishing Château Grenouilles and entering the very restricted circle of the Union des Grands Crus de Chablis.

As the cooperative moves through the 21st century, it only continues to improve; the International Wine & Spirit Competition has awarded La Chablisienne the prize for French Producer in 2016 and 2018, the Revue des Vins de France has twice elected La Chablisienne the Best Wine Cooperative. The estates are audited regularly towards the goal of acquiring 100% HEV3 and 75% Terra Vitis certification by 2025.

"As we look back and celebrate the first century of La Chablisienne, we enter a new era for our dynamic winery and growers," said La Chablisienne's Director General Damien Leclerc. "We are proud to represent the region, history and people of Chablis, and to share the vineyards we call home across the world, with long-time enthusiasts and new introductions alike."

Demeine Estates introduced the wines in January with trade partners alongside La Chablisienne Export Director Olivier Masmondet, who presented wines from the 2019, 2020 and 2021 vintages, and shared more about the winery's history and winemaking and viticultural practices. Select wines from La Chablisienne are also included in Demeine Estates' Icon Offering, a limited collection of top tier wines from their portfolio of producers available April 1st through May 31st.

About La Chablisienne

La Chablisienne was established in 1923 by a group of winegrowers in Chablis with the goals of driving quality and innovation in the region, as well as bolstering the influence of its members. This cooperative is rooted in a pioneering spirit, creating pure, minerality driven wines of exquisite quality. Today, La Chablisienne spans 270 winegrowing families and 1,200 acres farming and is known for producing some of the top wine in Chablis. www.chablisienne.com

About Demeine Estates

Demeine Estates is a family-owned producer, importer and marketer of the world's finest wines based in the heart of Napa Valley, California. A leader in luxury wines in the U.S., Demeine Estates sets the standard in exceptional marketing, fine wine sales, and distribution services. Founded by The Lawrence family and Carlton McCoy Jr., MS, and led by President Philana Bouvier, Demeine Estates curated portfolio also consists of both premium family-owned domestic and international producers who represent exceptional wines anchored by quality viticulture. www.demeineestates.com

