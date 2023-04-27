OrthAlign's 50th Patent Affirms Position as A Global Leader in Surgical Navigation

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthAlign® Inc., a global leader in orthopedic surgical navigation technology, continues to expand its IP portfolio, with its 50th patent being issued. OrthAlign pioneered and continues to enhance surgical navigation solutions proven to enable accurate placement of orthopedic implants.

"Innovating with the goal of improving patient outcomes is key to the success of OrthAlign," said Eric Timko, CEO of OrthAlign. "This patent milestone is recognition of our position as an industry leader and our commitment to protecting our intellectual property in order to continue to deliver new and innovative products."

OrthAlign's patent portfolio provides robust coverage for a variety of inventions including systems and methods for use of a surgical orientation device in knee replacement, balancing, and hip applications. The extensive portfolio of patents protects innovations in the United States and other key markets. Recently, OrthAlign filed a legal action in Australia alleging infringement by Navbit Pty Ltd. of a patent directed to systems for use in hip replacement procedures, identified as case No. VID678/2022. By building a strong intellectual property portfolio, OrthAlign protects and strengthens its position as a leader in orthopedic technology as it continues to grow with the recent launch of Lantern®.

About OrthAlign

OrthAlign, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, revolutionized the orthopedic surgical navigation industry with handheld sensor-based devices for use in total knee replacement, partial knee replacement, total hip replacement, and other procedures. The KneeAlign® system for total knee replacement provides both tibial and femoral intra-operative navigation in a simple, easy to use device. The HipAlign® system for total hip replacement provides acetabular cup navigation as well as measures changes in leg length and joint offset. The Lantern system provides unrivaled ease of use with efficient workflows. OrthAlign develops innovative, cost-effective instruments that are designed to improve accuracy of alignment for knee and hip replacement. For more information, please visit www.orthalign.com.

