Weyerhaeuser Reports First Quarter Results

Achieved net earnings of $151 million , or $0.21 per diluted share

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $395 million , a 7 percent increase compared with fourth quarter 2022

Returned approximately $800 million in cash to shareholders through base and supplemental dividends

Increased quarterly base dividend by 5.6 percent

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported first quarter net earnings of $151 million, or 21 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.9 billion. This compares with net earnings of $771 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.1 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $11 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. There were no special items in first quarter 2023. Net earnings before special items were $978 million for the same period last year and $171 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $395 million compared with $1.5 billion for the same period last year and $369 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company) (PRNewswire)

"I am pleased with the solid operational and financial results delivered by our teams in the first quarter," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, during the quarter we increased our base dividend by 5.6 percent and returned more than $830 million to shareholders through base and supplemental dividend payments and share repurchase activity. Looking forward, we remain constructive on the longer-term demand fundamentals that will drive growth for our businesses, notwithstanding the current macroeconomic headwinds. Our financial position is exceptionally strong, and we remain focused on driving operational excellence across our unmatched portfolio of assets and enhancing shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022



2023



2022

(millions, except per share data)

Q4



Q1



Q1

Net sales

$ 1,823



$ 1,881



$ 3,112

Net earnings

$ 11



$ 151



$ 771

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.02



$ 0.21



$ 1.03

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



737





734





749

Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$ 171



$ 151



$ 978

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$ 0.24



$ 0.21



$ 1.31

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 369



$ 395



$ 1,497

Net cash from operations

$ 167



$ 126



$ 957

Adjusted FAD(3)

$ (56)



$ 55



$ 850







(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release. (2) Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release. (3) Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022



2023







(millions)

Q4



Q1



Change

Net sales

$ 548



$ 604



$ 56

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 86



$ 120



$ 34

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 150



$ 188



$ 38



Q1 2023 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes were significantly higher than the fourth quarter which had one month of operations affected by the work stoppage. Sales volumes were significantly higher, particularly for export volumes to China. Sales realizations were lower, driven by domestic and Japanese export sales. Per unit log and haul costs were moderately lower and forestry and road costs were seasonally lower. In the South, fee harvest volumes were slightly higher and sales realizations were comparable. Per unit log and haul costs were slightly lower and forestry and road costs were slightly higher.

Q2 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $20 million lower than the first quarter. In the West, the company expects moderately lower sales realizations, partially offset by significantly lower per unit log and haul costs and moderately higher fee harvest volumes. In the South, sales realizations and per unit log and haul costs are expected to be slightly lower, while fee harvest volumes are expected to be comparable. The company expects forestry and road costs in the West and South to be seasonally higher.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022



2023







(millions)

Q4



Q1



Change

Net sales

$ 55



$ 101



$ 46

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 24



$ 53



$ 29

Pretax charge for special items

$ 10



$ —



$ (10)

Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$ 34



$ 53



$ 19

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46



$ 89



$ 43



Q1 2023 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA increased from the fourth quarter due to higher real estate sales, partially offset by lower royalty income from the company's Energy and Natural Resources business. The number of acres sold increased significantly due to the timing of transactions, and the average price per acre decreased due to the mix of properties sold.

Q2 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates second quarter earnings will be comparable to the first quarter and Adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $20 million lower than the first quarter due to the timing and mix of real estate sales.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022



2023







(millions)

Q4



Q1



Change

Net sales

$ 1,331



$ 1,318



$ (13)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 147



$ 95



$ (52)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 197



$ 148



$ (49)



Q1 2023 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board decreased 9 percent and 20 percent, respectively, compared with fourth quarter averages. Sales and production volumes for lumber were significantly higher than the fourth quarter which had one month of operations affected by the work stoppage at mills in the Northwest. Unit manufacturing costs were significantly lower and log costs were comparable. For oriented strand board, sales volumes were significantly higher due to increased production and improved transportation networks. Unit manufacturing costs and fiber costs were both moderately lower. Sales realizations and sales volumes were lower for most engineered wood products due to softening demand. Raw material costs were lower, primarily for oriented strand board webstock.

Q2 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than the first quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. For lumber, the company expects higher sales volumes and moderately lower log costs and unit manufacturing costs. For oriented strand board, the company anticipates comparable sales volumes, slightly lower fiber costs and moderately higher unit manufacturing costs. Sales volumes are expected to be significantly higher and raw material costs are expected to be moderately lower for most engineered wood products, partially offset by moderately lower sales realizations.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on April 28, 2023, to discuss first quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on April 28, 2023.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 1-877-407-0792 (access code: 13734907) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13734907). Replays will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 (access code: 13734907) from within North America, and at 1-412-317-6671 (access code: 13734907) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: the growth of our business and long-term demand drivers; earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the company and for each of our businesses; fee harvest volumes, sales realizations, log and haul costs and forestry and road expenses for our Timberlands business; sales volumes, log costs and unit manufacturing costs for our lumber business; sales volumes, fiber costs and unit manufacturing costs for our oriented strand board business; and sales volumes, sales realizations and raw material costs for our engineered wood products business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words and expressions such as "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability and cost of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;

our ability to hire and retain capable employees;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;

changes in accounting principles; and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 11

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























66

Income taxes



























(45)

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 86



$ 24



$ 147



$ (225)



$ 32

Non-operating pension and other post-

employment benefit costs(1)



—





—





—





216





216

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(16)





(16)

Operating income (loss)



86





24





147





(25)





232

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



64





5





50





1





120

Basis of real estate sold



—





7





—





—





7

Special items included in operating

income (loss)(2)



—





10





—





—





10

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 150



$ 46



$ 197



$ (24)



$ 369







(1) Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $205 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension plan assets and liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract. (2) Operating income (loss) for Real Estate & ENR includes a pretax special item consisting of a $10 million noncash impairment charge related to the planned divestiture of legacy coal assets.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2023:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 151

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























66

Income taxes



























22

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 120



$ 53



$ 95



$ (29)



$ 239

Non-operating pension and other post-

employment benefit costs



—





—





—





9





9

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(12)





(12)

Operating income (loss)



120





53





95





(32)





236

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68





3





53





2





126

Basis of real estate sold



—





33





—





—





33

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 188



$ 89



$ 148



$ (30)



$ 395



The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 771

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























72

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



























276

Income taxes



























209

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 182



$ 81



$ 1,182



$ (117)



$ 1,328

Non-operating pension and other post-

employment benefit costs



—





—





—





15





15

Interest income and other



—





—





—





1





1

Operating income (loss)



182





81





1,182





(101)





1,344

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



65





4





51





2





122

Basis of real estate sold



—





31





—





—





31

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 247



$ 116



$ 1,233



$ (99)



$ 1,497







(1) Loss on debt extinguishment is a pretax special item related to the early extinguishment of $931 million of debt.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2022



2023



2022

(millions)

Q4



Q1



Q1

Net earnings

$ 11



$ 151



$ 771

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





207

Pension settlement charge



152





—





—

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



8





—





—

Net earnings before special items

$ 171



$ 151



$ 978



The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2022



2023



2022





Q4



Q1



Q1

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.02



$ 0.21



$ 1.03

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





0.28

Pension settlement charge



0.21





—





—

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



0.01





—





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$ 0.24



$ 0.21



$ 1.31



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:





2022



2023



2022

(millions)

Q4



Q1



Q1

Net cash from operations

$ 167



$ 126



$ 957

Capital expenditures



(223)





(71)





(70)

Adjustments to FAD(1)



—





—





(37)

Adjusted FAD

$ (56)



$ 55



$ 850







(1) Adjustments to FAD include a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery received in first quarter 2022.

Weyerhaeuser Company Exhibit 99.2 Q1.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations





Q4



Q1

in millions

Dec 31,

2022



March 31,

2023



March 31,

2022

Net sales

$ 1,823



$ 1,881



$ 3,112

Costs of sales



1,434





1,512





1,647

Gross margin



389





369





1,465

Selling expenses



23





22





23

General and administrative expenses



104





101





92

Other operating costs, net



30





10





6

Operating income



232





236





1,344

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(216)





(9)





(15)

Interest income and other



16





12





(1)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(66)





(66)





(72)

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





(276)

(Loss) earnings before income taxes



(34)





173





980

Income taxes



45





(22)





(209)

Net earnings

$ 11



$ 151



$ 771



Per Share Information





Q4



Q1





Dec 31,

2022



March 31,

2023



March 31,

2022

Earnings per share

















Basic

$ 0.02



$ 0.21



$ 1.03

Diluted

$ 0.02



$ 0.21



$ 1.03

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.18



$ 1.09



$ 1.63

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

















Basic



735,715





733,163





747,507

Diluted



736,640





733,546





748,823

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



732,794





732,507





745,442



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q4



Q1

in millions

Dec 31,

2022



March 31,

2023



March 31,

2022

Net earnings

$ 11



$ 151



$ 771

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



216





9





15

Interest income and other



(16)





(12)





1

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



66





66





72

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





276

Income taxes



(45)





22





209

Operating income



232





236





1,344

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



120





126





122

Basis of real estate sold



7





33





31

Special items included in operating income



10





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 369



$ 395



$ 1,497







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company Total Company Statistics Q1.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)





Q4



Q1

in millions

Dec 31,

2022



March 31,

2023



March 31,

2022

Net earnings

$ 11



$ 151



$ 771

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



—





—





207

Pension settlement charge



152





—





—

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



8





—





—

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 171



$ 151



$ 978







Q4



Q1





Dec 31,

2022



March 31,

2023



March 31,

2022

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.02



$ 0.21



$ 1.03

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



—





—





0.28

Pension settlement charge



0.21





—





—

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



0.01





—





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.24



$ 0.21



$ 1.31







(1) We recorded a total pretax loss on debt extinguishment of $276 million ($207 million after-tax) in first quarter 2022. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items





Q4



Q1

in millions

Dec 31,

2022



March 31,

2023



March 31,

2022

Pension and post-employment costs:

















Pension and post-employment service costs

$ 9



$ 6



$ 10

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



216





9





15

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$ 225



$ 15



$ 25



Weyerhaeuser Company

Q1.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





in millions

December 31,

2022



March 31,

2023



March 31,

2022

ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,581



$ 797



$ 1,205

Receivables, net



357





440





745

Receivables for taxes



42





28





8

Inventories



550





586





611

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



216





202





206

Total current assets



2,746





2,053





2,775

Property and equipment, net



2,171





2,157





2,026

Construction in progress



222





222





203

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,604





11,564





11,469

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



214





211





252

Deferred tax assets



8





8





15

Other assets



375





365





376

Total assets

$ 17,340



$ 16,580



$ 17,116





















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 982



$ 981



$ —

Accounts payable



247





266





310

Accrued liabilities



511





403





674

Total current liabilities



1,740





1,650





984

Long-term debt, net



4,071





4,072





5,053

Deferred tax liabilities



96





101





66

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



344





346





432

Other liabilities



340





335





344

Total liabilities



6,591





6,504





6,879

Total equity



10,749





10,076





10,237

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,340



$ 16,580



$ 17,116



Weyerhaeuser Company Q1.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows







Q4



Q1

in millions

December 31,

2022



March 31,

2023



March 31,

2022

Cash flows from operations:

















Net earnings

$ 11



$ 151



$ 771

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:

















Depreciation, depletion and amortization



120





126





122

Basis of real estate sold



7





33





31

Deferred income taxes, net



(47)





3





14

Pension and other post-employment benefits



225





15





25

Share-based compensation expense



8





8





8

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





276

Change in:

















Receivables, net



68





(83)





(238)

Receivables and payables for taxes



(116)





14





110

Inventories



(7)





(36)





(87)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(5)





(9)





(1)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(88)





(87)





(62)

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(5)





(6)





(4)

Other



(4)





(3)





(8)

Net cash from operations

$ 167



$ 126



$ 957

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (208)



$ (50)



$ (50)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(15)





(21)





(20)

Acquisition of timberlands



(9)





—





(18)

Other



3





2





1

Net cash from investing activities

$ (229)



$ (69)



$ (87)

Cash flows from financing activities:

















Cash dividends on common shares

$ (132)



$ (799)



$ (1,218)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



—





—





881

Payments on long-term debt



—





—





(1,203)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



1





2





12

Repurchases of common shares



(141)





(34)





(118)

Other



(5)





(10)





(18)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (277)



$ (841)



$ (1,664)





















Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (339)



$ (784)



$ (794)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,920





1,581





1,999

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,581



$ 797



$ 1,205





















Cash paid during the period for:

















Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 72



$ 57



$ 78

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 120



$ 6



$ 85



Weyerhaeuser Company Timberlands Segment

Q1.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Segment Statement of Operations



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 437



$ 462



$ 465

Intersegment sales



111





142





161

Total net sales



548





604





626

Costs of sales



436





461





423

Gross margin



112





143





203

General and administrative expenses



25





25





24

Other operating costs (income), net



1





(2)





(3)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 86



$ 120



$ 182



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Operating income

$ 86



$ 120



$ 182

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



64





68





65

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 150



$ 188



$ 247







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Total increase in working capital(2)

$ (28)



$ (24)



$ (34)

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$ (38)



$ (26)



$ (30)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. (3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

Segment Statistics(4)





Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Third Party

Delivered logs:















Net Sales

West $ 213



$ 229



$ 259

(millions)

South

165





168





154





North

16





17





15





Total delivered logs

394





414





428





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

16





16





9





Recreational and other lease revenue

17





18





17





Other revenue

10





14





11





Total $ 437



$ 462



$ 465

Delivered Logs

West $ 141.88



$ 137.10



$ 161.29

Third Party Sales

South $ 38.67



$ 38.23



$ 37.15

Realizations (per ton)

North $ 80.57



$ 81.71



$ 72.79

Delivered Logs

West

1,503





1,674





1,604

Third Party Sales

South

4,252





4,386





4,135

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

202





204





210

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

1,773





2,245





2,240

(tons, thousands)

South

6,216





6,432





5,842





North

271





285





278







(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment

Q1.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Segment Statement of Operations



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Net sales

$ 55



$ 101



$ 128

Costs of sales



13





41





41

Gross margin



42





60





87

General and administrative expenses



8





7





6

Other operating costs, net



10





—





—

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 24



$ 53



$ 81



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Operating income

$ 24



$ 53



$ 81

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



5





3





4

Basis of real estate sold



7





33





31

Special items



10





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 46



$ 89



$ 116





(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included In Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Restructuring, impairments and other charges

$ (10)



$ —



$ —





























Selected Segment Items



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —





























Segment Statistics







Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 18



$ 72



$ 97

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



37





29





31



Total

$ 55



$ 101



$ 128

Acres Sold Real Estate



2,745





20,753





24,126

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 5,550



$ 3,241



$ 3,785

Basis as a Percent of

Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



39 %



46 %



32 %

Weyerhaeuser Company Wood Products Segment Q1.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Net sales

$ 1,331



$ 1,318



$ 2,519

Costs of sales



1,116





1,159





1,276

Gross margin



215





159





1,243

Selling expenses



22





22





21

General and administrative expenses



36





36





35

Other operating costs, net



10





6





5

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 147



$ 95



$ 1,182



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Operating income

$ 147



$ 95



$ 1,182

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



50





53





51

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 197



$ 148



$ 1,233







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ 20



$ (127)



$ (371)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (184)



$ (43)



$ (39)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics



in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 494



$ 515



$ 1,206

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 495



$ 450



$ 1,041

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



996





1,144





1,157



Production volumes



938





1,143





1,203

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 230



$ 208



$ 564

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 335



$ 269



$ 787

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



686





773





717

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



729





761





739

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 186



$ 169



$ 196

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 3,743



$ 3,643



$ 3,433

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



5.0





4.7





5.7

in cubic feet) Production volumes



5.5





4.6





5.7

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 102



$ 87



$ 137

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 3,537



$ 3,171



$ 2,969

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



29





27





46

in lineal feet) Production volumes



31





25





44

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 35



$ 41



$ 58

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 543



$ 490



$ 783

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



66





83





75



Production volumes



62





74





66

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 41



$ 38



$ 48

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 1,310



$ 1,314



$ 1,082

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



31





29





44

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



31





34





44







(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Weyerhaeuser Company Unallocated Items Q1.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as

share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange

transaction gains and losses and interest income and other.

Net Charge to Earnings



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (36)



$ (27)



$ (31)

Liability classified share-based compensation



(1)





—





1

Foreign exchange loss



(2)





(1)





—

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



18





9





(59)

Other, net



(4)





(13)





(12)

Operating loss



(25)





(32)





(101)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(216)





(9)





(15)

Interest income and other



16





12





(1)

Net charge to earnings

$ (225)



$ (29)



$ (117)



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Operating loss

$ (25)



$ (32)



$ (101)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1





2





2

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (24)



$ (30)



$ (99)







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Pension settlement charge

$ (205)



$ —



$ —

Special items included in net charge to earnings

$ (205)



$ —



$ —



Unallocated Selected Items



in millions

Q4.2022



Q1.2023



Q1.2022

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (1)



$ (2)



$ (1)





























For more information contact:

Analysts – Andy Taylor (206) 539-3907

Media – Nancy Thompson (919) 861-0342

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company