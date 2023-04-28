Stellantis on Track to Reach Bold Social and Environmental Targets

Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in all scopes aligned to Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan with an ambitious roadmap to carbon net zero by 2038

Human resource strategy constructed with social partners to support the transformation into a sustainable mobility tech company

Holistic, 360-degree stakeholder approach to provide clean, safe and affordable mobility

AMSTERDAM, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellantis today released its second Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, delivering on its commitments and confirming dedicated focus to reaching its public social and environmental targets.

"We know the role and responsibility we have in addressing the environmental and social challenges that face our world, including embracing innovative solutions to preserve freedom of mobility for all," said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. "With a holistic, 360-degree stakeholder approach, we've made strong progress toward our ambitious target of carbon net zero by 2038, helping to protect the planet and, with it, the future of our company."

CSR activities are fully embedded throughout Dare Forward 2030, the company's long-term strategic plan. In 2022, key CSR initiatives included:

Development of the Climate Report (see Chapter 2) explaining the company's holistic approach to decarbonization and confirming it is on track to become a (see Chapter 2) explaining the company's holistic approach to decarbonization and confirming it is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation , all scopes included, by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions. In 2022, Stellantis achieved an 11% reduction of the manufacturing carbon footprint of scopes 1 and 2 since 2021 and confirms the focus on implementing its scope 3 decarbonization strategy for sustainable products and services through the electrification of products, the inclusion of the greenhouse gas emission criteria for the selection of suppliers of most emitting materials, and the rigorous, 360-degree approach to circular economy

Release and implementation of various global policies across the company, including the Environmental and Energy Policy, the Human Rights Policy and the Global Responsible Purchasing Guidelines across the company, including the Environmental and Energy Policy, the Human Rights Policy and the Global Responsible Purchasing Guidelines

Human-centered ambition to transform into a sustainable mobility tech company with reskilling and upskilling initiatives and a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, with 27% of leadership positions held by women, targeting 30% by 2025

Support brought by the Stellantis Foundation to world-class organizations and grassroots nonprofits empowering people through access to education

Stellantis also initiated the Freedom of Mobility Forum, facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming.

The 2022 Stellantis CSR Report describes the vision, targets, risks and opportunities, including governance, policies, organization, main initiatives and results, related to the six pillars of the company's CSR policy covering 22 topics. For each CSR topic, Stellantis transparently published 2022 and 2021 results on key metrics related to short-, medium- and long-term targets. The six primary areas of focus are:

Bringing a tangible impact on climate change

Driving the company transformation through the development of human capital

Meeting changing customer expectations on mobility

Preventing ethics violations by promoting an ethical culture

Promoting protection and implementing responsible use of natural resources

Ensuring protection of human rights and supporting a balanced economic development of territories

During 2022, Stellantis finalized the consolidation of its data after the company was formed in January 2021 and continued its work to align its practices consistently with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

