Winston & Strawn Bolsters Miami Corporate Practice With Addition of Will Turner

MIAMI, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today that Will Turner has joined the firm's Miami office as a partner in the firm's Transactions Department and as a member of both the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and the Digital Assets & Blockchain Technology Group.

Will focuses his practice on corporate transactions, commercial blockchain transactions, product launches and venture capital, and other equity investments. He also advises on distribution, technology, sales, and financial services agreements.

Will has deep knowledge of U.S. securities and corporate governance laws and practices, corporate transaction and investment standards, and global transactions that require an intricate understanding of multiple jurisdictional requirements. He has achieved industry recognition for his fintech practice.

"I am thrilled to be joining Winston's growing team in Miami," said Will. "South Florida's corporate activity is experiencing tremendous growth—especially in the areas of technology and investment in innovation. It has become a global epicenter of blockchain technology, and my clients will benefit from Winston's marquis digital assets practice. I look forward to applying my experience as we provide clarity and guidance to enable client growth."

"South Florida has swiftly become a magnet for elite talent among law firms," said Enrique Martin, Miami office managing partner. "Will is just the latest addition to our rapidly expanding team, and we're pleased to add his domestic and international transactions experience to our corporate practice. His extensive blockchain industry experience also helps Winston solidify its position as having a premier destination digital assets practice."

"Will's ability to manage complex transactions, including in cutting-edge areas of technology and financial services, makes him particularly valuable to the South Florida business community and beyond," said Tom Fitzgerald, chairman of Winston & Strawn. "In addition, his experience in cross-border transactions will prove to be invaluable and reassuring to clients facing today's economic uncertainties."

About our Miami office

Winston & Strawn's Miami office leverages the area's status as a dynamic financial hub, an epicenter of business activity spanning numerous industries, and a critical nexus point for banking and international trade with the United States, Latin America, and other parts of the world.

The office serves clients representing some of the global economy's strongest and fastest-growing sectors, including complex commercial litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, financial services, fintech, cryptocurrency and blockchain, real estate, energy and infrastructure, and restructuring.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

