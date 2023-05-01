F.N.B. Corporation Receives Multiple National Awards for Differentiated Culture, Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Company Recognized More Than 50 Total Times for Workplace Excellence

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, continues to garner national and regional honors for its inclusive workplace experience. Most recently, FNB was selected by Energage as a Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards winner and a Top Workplace in South Carolina. Additionally, Newsweek named the Company one of America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+. Overall, FNB has been recognized more than 50 total times for its workplace experience.

"Our inclusive culture creates a positive and productive work environment for our team," said Vincent J. Delie Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "These awards point to a very high level of employee engagement that positions FNB to deliver strong performance and superior value for our stakeholders."

The Top Workplaces program is based entirely on employee feedback compiled through surveys by Energage, a leading third-party research firm. The Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture, including employee empowerment, leadership, innovation and transparent business practices. For 2023, FNB has been named a:

Top Workplace for Innovation , recognizing organizations that have created a culture where new ideas are encouraged, helping employees to reach their full potential and benefiting performance.

Top Workplace for Compensation and Benefits , celebrating organizations that provide packages their employees believe are fair for the work being done and compared to others in the industry.

Top Workplace for Leadership , celebrating organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company direction by listening to what matters most to employees and using that insight in decision making.

Top Workplace for Work-Life Flexibility, recognizing organizations that have built a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.

For the third consecutive year, Charleston Business Magazine, Greenville Business Magazine and Columbia Business Monthly named FNB a Top Workplace South Carolina, which reflects the Company's growing presence throughout the state and commitment to supporting employee success across its footprint. This year, FNB additionally received a special award for the Company's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — making FNB the only company among the Top Workplaces South Carolina winners to receive this recognition.

FNB also was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ by Newsweek. The list was compiled by Plant-A Insights Group through a combination of data collection and analysis of companies in the U.S. with at least 1,000 employees, including a survey of more than 57,000 participants who identify as LGBTQ+. FNB was one of just 300 companies to qualify for the Greatest Workplaces distinction in the LGBTQ+ category, and one of only three banks to receive the highest rating of five stars. FNB was previously recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

These awards add to a growing list of external recognition for the Company. So far this year, FNB has been named to Forbes lists of America's Best Banks and the World's Best Banks and selected as a Celent Model Bank for Omnichannel Retail Delivery. Visit fnb-online.com for a complete list of the Company's various recognitions for its exceptional service and differentiated culture.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $44 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

(PRNewsfoto/F.N.B. Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation