Mother's Day Planning Made Easy: OpenTable Releases its Annual List of 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to take back Mother's Day for the mother figures in your life. According to a recent survey,1 76% of moms celebrating Mother's Day have a hand in planning their own celebrations. Enter: OpenTable , which just released its annual list of the 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots for 2023 2 – created by analyzing over 13 million diner reviews – along with inspiration and insights to help family members plan with ease.

Data-Driven Insights to Give the Gift of Dining Out

Key Mother's Day findings from the survey and OpenTable data reveal:

The time to book is now : Last year, the majority of reservations (>50%) were booked up to 5 days in advance according to OpenTable data, 3 suggesting diners should book by May 9th this year. For those looking to score a spot on OpenTable's coveted brunch list, book even earlier – by May 2nd .

The restaurant vibe is not one-size-fits-all: When asked about their ideal Mother's Day restaurant experience: 30% of moms want to go to their favorite restaurant; 18% don't care where they go but want their favorite cuisine; 15% want to dine at a new spot or try something new; 12% want to dine outdoors; 6% are seeking an elevated culinary experience; and 5% want to dine at a woman-owned restaurant. 1 OpenTable's filters (by cuisine, seating options, and minority owned/operated) and Experiences can help diners discover the perfect spot no matter what mom's preference. When asked about their ideal Mother's Day restaurant experience: 30% of moms want to go to their favorite restaurant; 18% don't care where they go but want their favorite cuisine; 15% want to dine at a new spot or try something new; 12% want to dine outdoors; 6% are seeking an elevated culinary experience; and 5% want to dine at a woman-owned restaurant.OpenTable's filters (by cuisine, seating options, and minority owned/operated) andcan help diners discover the perfect spot no matter what mom's preference.

American, Italian & Steakhouses were most popular last holiday: OpenTable data reveals that in 2022, the most popular cuisines on Mother's Day were: American, Italian, Steakhouses, Seafood and Mexican. Looking to shake things up? Consider one of the top trending cuisines (those seeing the greatest YoY increase): Chinese, Indian and Asian.3

"Last year, Mother's Day was the second biggest day for dining, and with 78% of U.S. adults planning to spend the same or more this Mother's Day vs. previous years,1 Mother's Day dining shows no signs of slowing down," said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable. "OpenTable's Most Popular Brunch Spots book up quickly, so make sure to book by May 2nd to increase your chances of securing a reservation at mom's favorite spot."

Planning Made Easy: The 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots

For the 46% of US adults looking for inspiration to help plan the perfect Mother's Day,1 a great starting place is OpenTable's 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots for 2023 , culled from over 13 million diner reviews. This year, the list spans 22 states – with California representing the largest share on the list for the third year running. Next up is Florida with nine restaurants, and Pennsylvania at eight, both taking a larger share of the list than in years past.

The 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots for 2023 are (in alphabetical order by state):

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

The Cake Bake Shop – Carmel – Carmel

Kentucky

Louisiana

Brennan's – New Orleans

Atchafalaya Restaurant – New Orleans

Michigan

Minnesota

North Carolina

New Jersey

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington D.C.

Methodology

1 Survey Methodology

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,204 adults, among whom 891 plan on celebrating Mother's Day this year. Fieldwork was undertaken between April 3 – 4, 2023. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

2 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in America for 2023 Methodology

OpenTable's 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in America list is generated from over 13 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which "good for brunch" was selected as a special feature.

3 OpenTable Data Methodology

OpenTable looked at seated reservations and diners from online, phone, and walk-in reservations (unless otherwise stated) on Mother's Day 2022 (May 8, 2022).

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), connects more than 1.5 billion people with restaurants every year. Powering hospitality at more than 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries, and other venues globally, OpenTable drives reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, enabling restaurants to run their most successful business yet.

