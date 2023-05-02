4Front Ventures Elevates the Cannabis Infused Chocolate Category, Premiering New Koko Gemz Variety Pack

New Koko Gemz Variety Pack from Company's Master Chocolatiers Uses the Highest Quality Ingredients; Brings Cannabis Consumers in Massachusetts Four Award-Winning Flavors Sure to Satisfy Any Sweet Tooth – All in One Convenient Box

PHOENIX, Ariz., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced it is elevating the cannabis-infused chocolate category, premiering "Koko Gemz Variety Pack'' in Massachusetts. The new product offering features four chocolate flavors – Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Cookies & Cream and Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate – each made by the Company's master chocolatiers using handcrafted Belgian chocolates.



Using only the highest quality ingredients, 4Front combined two things it loves most – chocolate and cannabis – to create a delectable assortment of vegetarian cannabis-infused treats in one convenient box. Each variety pack contains a mix of 20 Koko Gemz with 5mg of THC, delivering a tasty tension of chocolate, luscious smoothness and 100mg of THC in each box.



"We set out to bring cannabis consumers a great mix of sweet treats that use only the highest quality ingredients, and each of these little 'gemz' does just that," said 4Front Ventures President Brandon Mills. "Our master chocolatiers are dedicated to delivering both taste and consistency with each sphere of chocolate delivering a smooth, decadent texture that can be enjoyed with confidence. We always try to focus on the products and flavors that people are enjoying the most and after researching the latest trends, we are confident longtime Koko Gemz fans and newcomers are going to equally love this new variety pack. Additionally, our new variety pack showcases our high-output, low cost manufacturing and ability to bring great tasting products to market at a shareable price point."

On Sunday May 14th, 4Front will run a special Mother's Day promotion at its Mission Dispensaries in Massachusetts. If customers buy a KoKo Gemz Variety Pack, they can purchase a Left Handed product for just $5.00. In addition, free uninfused samples of Koko Gemz will be available throughout the day at 4Front's Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown, Worcester, and Brookline, Massachusetts.

Mills added, "Whether your mom wants some chocolate to help start her morning, get her through the day or relax at night, Koko Gemz Variety Pack is the perfect Mother's Day gift. Just like your mom doesn't have a favorite child, our variety pack means mom doesn't have to pick her favorite – she can love all of these flavors just the same."



For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com and https://missiondispensaries.com/ .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

