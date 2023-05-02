CELEBRATE NATIONAL PHYSICAL FITNESS MONTH AT PLANET FITNESS WITH LIMITED-TIME OFFER

Join Planet Fitness now for $1 down, and then $10 a month and cancel anytime through May 10

HAMPTON, N.H., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to kickstart their physical and mental wellness journey with a special limited-time offer*. This May, there's no better time to embrace your Big Fitness Energy™ and boost your overall health than by working out at Planet Fitness during National Physical Fitness Month. Now through May 10, new members can join Planet Fitness for $1 down and only $10 a month (cancel anytime). Find the nearest club or join online here.

A recent consumer survey commissioned by Planet Fitness** found that 92 percent of Americans who exercise are more likely to report a mental health boost. Additional findings include:

Prioritize Mental Health. Nearly 88 percent of Americans who feel their mental health is worse today than it was three years ago are actively trying to make improvements, like eating healthy and exercising regularly. Meanwhile, 95 percent of gym members are more likely to feel improved mental health than those who don't belong to a gym.

Eliminate the Stress. Americans who work out when stressed report it takes, on average, 16 minutes into their workout to feel the first signs of stress relief.

"National Physical Fitness Month is the perfect time to focus on your health and get moving in Planet Fitness' Judgement Free Zone®," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "Planet Fitness provides members with a wide selection of state-of-the-art fitness equipment and 2,400 plus clubs where they can comfortably exercise and boost their overall energy to start and stick with a fitness journey during National Physical Fitness Month and beyond."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket – including workouts ranging from cardio, to yoga, to strength and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

**Online survey conducted by Wired Research to 2,050 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percent.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had approximately 17 million members and 2,410 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90 percent of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

