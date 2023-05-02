RENUVION® RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR SPECIFIC USE AFTER LIPOSUCTION

APYX Medical's Renuvion Becomes the Only Device that is FDA-cleared for Use Following Liposuction in Aesthetic Body Contouring Procedures

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX), the manufacturer of the proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the use of its APR Handpiece in procedures for coagulation of soft tissues following liposuction, the most popular plastic surgery procedure in the world.

"We are thrilled to announce this newest clearance, making Renuvion the only device cleared to be used after liposuction procedures," said Todd Hornsby, Executive Vice President. "This is the 4th 510(k) clearance we have received from the FDA in the past 11 months and highlights our commitment to providing evidence-based outcomes and clearances to further demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our Renuvion technology."

Already cleared by the FDA for the treatment of neck laxity, facial renewal procedures, and the contraction of soft tissue, Renuvion's latest 510(k) clearance allows physicians to set a new standard for liposuction results when it comes to minimally invasive body contouring.

Liposuction effectively removes fat volume, leaving behind empty space which may increase the appearance of excess or loose skin. Renuvion goes beneath the surface and applies precise energy directly to the source of the loose skin. This energy contracts the collagen fibers and pulls the skin down, closer to the muscle, for a more contoured appearance. By adding Renuvion to these procedures, physicians have another tool to help them obtain optimal liposuction results.

"Renuvion is a game changer in the field of plastic surgery," said board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew J. Nykiel. "Using Renuvion after liposuction allows patients, with minimal to moderate skin redundancy, to attain high-definition results that were once only available with skin excision. Renuvion and liposuction is the gold standard for amazing body contouring results."

For a list of physicians, by state, offering Renuvion in their practice visit https://RenuvionFinder.com . For more information visit Renuvion.com .

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® and J-Plasma® offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, any statements regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation; projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, net earnings, net earnings per share, or other financial items; projections or assumptions concerning the possible receipt by the Company of any regulatory approvals from any government agency or instrumentality including but not limited to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, supply chain disruptions, component shortages, manufacturing disruptions or logistics challenges; or macroeconomic or geopolitical matters and the impact of those matters on the Company's financial performance.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this release include but are not limited to risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the regulatory environment in which the Company is subject to, including the Company's ability to gain requisite approvals for its products from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other governmental and regulatory bodies, both domestically and internationally; the impact of the recent FDA Safety Communication on our business and operations; factors relating to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; sudden or extreme volatility in commodity prices and availability, including supply chain disruptions; changes in general economic, business or demographic conditions or trends; changes in and effects of the geopolitical environment; liabilities and costs which the Company may incur from pending or threatened litigations, claims, disputes or investigations; and other risks that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

