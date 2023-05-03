10x Genomics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Recent Highlights

Revenue was $134.3 million for the first quarter, representing a 17% increase over the corresponding period of 2022.

Surpassed 5,000 customer publications using 10x Genomics products, demonstrating the impact of single cell and spatial technologies to fuel new biological discoveries.

Accelerated Spatial revenue growth driven by robust demand for Xenium in its first full quarter of commercial launch and continued demand for Visium CytAssist.

Opened a new R&D and manufacturing center to support the Company's innovation engine and add operational scale and capacity for future growth.

"We are proud of our solid start to the year, fueled by strong performance across our spatial portfolio and a return to double-digit growth in single cell consumables," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "We are energized by the momentum and traction we're seeing with Xenium in its first full quarter of launch; the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our early customers reinforces our belief that Xenium is the best In Situ platform on the market."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $134.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, a 17% increase from $114.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was primarily the result of higher revenue in the Americas and EMEA regions partially offset by a decline in Asia-Pacific.

Gross margin was 73% for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to 78% for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to change in product mix with newly introduced products and inventory write downs.

Operating expenses were $150.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, a 15% increase from $130.8 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was driven by higher personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation expense, increased costs for facilities and information technology to support operational expansion, increased outside legal expenses and increased marketing expenses, partially offset by a decrease in costs of laboratory materials and supplies and expensed equipment.

Operating loss was $52.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $41.7 million for the corresponding prior year period. Operating loss includes $42.1 million of stock-based compensation for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $26.0 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $50.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to a net loss of $42.4 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $418.3 million as of March 31, 2023.

2023 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics is raising its full year 2023 revenue guidance and now expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $610 million, representing 14% to 18% growth over full year 2022. This compares to its previous revenue guidance of $580 million to $600 million.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s expectations regarding our growth and anticipated growth rates, our product momentum and progress, our expected performance advantages and benefits of using our products and services, customer enthusiasm and adoption of our products, and our financial performance and results of operations, including our expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Although 10x Genomics, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments 10x Genomics may make. Further, such forward-looking statements may not accurately or fully reflect the potential impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic events, difficulties selling in APAC, product capabilities and adoption rates, international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, supply chain that may have on the business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of 10x Genomics, Inc. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Revenue (1) $ 134,285

$ 114,496 Cost of revenue (2) 35,895

25,478 Gross profit 98,390

89,018 Operating expenses:





Research and development (2) 67,098

64,078 Selling, general and administrative (2) 83,280

66,675 Total operating expenses 150,378

130,753 Loss from operations (51,988)

(41,735) Other income (expense):





Interest income 3,869

569 Interest expense (19)

(128) Other expense, net (1,516)

(400) Total other income 2,334

41 Loss before provision for income taxes (49,654)

(41,694) Provision for income taxes 1,093

719 Net loss $ (50,747)

$ (42,413)







Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.44)

$ (0.38) Weighted-average shares of common stock used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 115,619,869

112,966,196

(1) The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Instruments





Chromium $ 11,626

$ 14,326 Spatial¹ 7,550

103 Total instruments revenue 19,176

14,429 Consumables





Chromium 101,096

91,279 Spatial 11,282

6,671 Total consumables revenue 112,378

97,950 Services 2,731

2,117 Total revenue $ 134,285

$ 114,496





1 The Spatial Instruments revenue in the first quarter of 2022 related to revenue from the Visium Accessory Kit.

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Americas





United States $ 76,281

$ 57,441 Americas (excluding United States) 2,515

2,246 Total Americas 78,796

59,687 Europe, Middle East and Africa 28,422

20,532 Asia-Pacific





China¹ 14,031

21,782 Asia-Pacific (excluding China) 13,036

12,495 Total Asia-Pacific 27,067

34,277 Total Revenue $ 134,285

$ 114,496





1 Includes Hong Kong effective from the first quarter of 2023. Comparative period has been adjusted for this inclusion.

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Cost of revenue $ 1,461

$ 1,014 Research and development 17,780

11,291 Selling, general and administrative 22,860

13,742 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 42,101

$ 26,047

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 332,320

$ 219,746 Marketable securities 85,970

210,238 Restricted cash 2,500

2,633 Accounts receivable, net 77,940

104,211 Inventory 82,307

81,629 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,857

16,578 Total current assets 601,894

635,035 Property and equipment, net 292,106

289,328 Restricted cash 4,974

4,974 Operating lease right-of-use assets 74,738

69,882 Goodwill 4,511

4,511 Intangible assets, net 22,948

22,858 Other noncurrent assets 12,859

2,392 Total assets $ 1,014,030

$ 1,028,980 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 29,317

$ 21,599 Accrued compensation and related benefits 17,574

32,675 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 47,386

59,779 Deferred revenue 8,530

7,867 Operating lease liabilities 9,199

9,037 Total current liabilities 112,006

130,957 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 92,843

86,139 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,796

6,141 Total liabilities 211,645

223,237 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 1,883,930

1,839,397 Accumulated deficit (1,080,068)

(1,029,321) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,479)

(4,335) Total stockholders' equity 802,385

805,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,014,030

$ 1,028,980

