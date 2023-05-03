ActivTrak to Speak on Maximizing Workforce Efficiency at Reworked CONNECT Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced that Javier Aldrete, SVP of Product, will present a session on workforce analytics at Reworked CONNECT , the premier employee experience and digital workplace conference produced by Simpler Media Group, to be held May 10-12 in Austin.

WHAT: Thriving in Tough Times: How to use Workforce Analytics to Drive Results





As companies face economic uncertainty, maximizing workforce efficiency has become a top priority. This session will discuss how workforce analytics provide valuable insights into employee engagement, productivity and well-being — including how ActivTrak's platform can help answer critical questions, such as: how to define effective remote work policies, identify signs of burnout, optimize workload allocation, and reduce costs in your tech stack and real estate portfolios.



WHO: Javier Aldrete, SVP of Product, ActivTrak



WHERE: Reworked CONNECT - Innovation Theatre, Expo Hall (Grand Ballroom)



WHEN: Thursday, May 11, 2023

10:15 - 10:35 a.m. CT



CONTACT: ActivTrak will demo its workforce analytics platform at Booth #517.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps employers and employees work better together to realize their full potential. Our workforce analytics cloud provides visibility and insights across people, processes and technology to help organizations inform key decisions and optimize outcomes. More than 9,000 customers trust ActivTrak, which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award. Founded in 2009, and based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/.

