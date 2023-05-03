Affinia Therapeutics to Present New Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinia Therapeutics, an innovative gene therapy company with a proprietary platform for rationally designed adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors and gene therapies for rare and prevalent devastating diseases, today announced that new preclinical data will be presented in an oral and poster sessions at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting, being held May 16-20, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

Presentation details are as follows:

Oral presentation

Title: Structure-Activity Relationships Guided Engineering of AAV Capsid with Optimized Skeletal Muscle, Cardiac Muscle, and CNS Tropism

Presenter: Charles Albright, Ph.D.

Session: AAV Engineering for CNS Targeting

Date/Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 1:30-1:45pm PT

Location: West Hall B

Abstract Number: 102

Poster presentations

Title: Limitations of Marmosets as an Animal Model for AAV Mediated Liver Gene Transfer

Presenter: Bryan Mastis

Session: Wednesday Poster Session

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12:00-2:00pm PT

Board Number: 362

Title: Improvement of Yield and Critical Quality Attributes Through Process Development of a Novel Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Capsid (Anc80L65)

Presenter: Thomas M. Edwards

Session: Thursday Poster Session

Date/Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:00-2:00pm PT

Board Number: 990

Abstracts can be accessed via the conference website at https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/abstracts.

About Affinia Therapeutics

Affinia Therapeutics is pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally designed gene therapies that treat rare and prevalent diseases. Affinia Therapeutics' proprietary Affinia Rationally designed Therapeutics (ART) platform consists of three pillars intended to synergistically improve the efficacy, safety, and manufacturability of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies through the development of next-generation capsids, promoters, and manufacturing approaches. For more information, visit https://www.affiniatx.com.

