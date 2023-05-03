American University Kyiv Selects Anthology Student to Power Student-Centered Support

Global community supports growth of first institution of its kind in Ukraine

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions, today announced that American University Kyiv (AUK) has selected Anthology's leading Student Information System (SIS), Anthology Student, to support the university's student lifecycle needs. American University Kyiv opened for its inaugural year in September of 2022 and is the first university in Ukraine designed as an innovative world-class institution with its foundation fully based on U.S. higher education standards.

"The importance of providing quality education and innovation to shape our future leaders is of the utmost importance," said Dr. Yuriy Bots, Dean of the School of Business and Management at American University Kyiv. "The support we have received from the global community to realize our mission has been inspiring. Anthology's commitment to our success, and the flexibility of the Anthology Student solution, have well-placed AUK to achieve the exponential growth and deliver the transformational educational experience we expect."

The implementation of Anthology Student will enable American University Kyiv to build the university on a best-in-class SaaS platform and have fully integrated control over enrollment, career services, academic information, finances, records, and more.

"At its fundamental core, education provides hope and a promise of tomorrow," said Jim Brigadier, President of Global Markets at Anthology. "We are honored to partner with such passionate professionals at AUK and we are confident that the manifestations of strength and resolve of their students will inspire and encourage the global education community and future generations of students."

Anthology Student and its modern, intuitive interface will simplify and streamline the academic journey for the institution's learners. AUK students and learners can use it to map out degree plans and pathways to achieve their educational objectives while AUK administrators can utilize automated faculty workload and financial aid tools to streamline processes and spend more time on key issues and less on back-office tasks.

Anthology was selected the solution of choice after a review of several competitive offerings presented by Cintana Education, an organization focused on enabling universities around the world to increase their academic quality and scale to give more students the education they need and deserve. AUK has begun the implementation process.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

