Coalition to Cure CHD2 to Hold First-Ever International Research Symposium and Family Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalition to Cure CHD2 (CCC) is pleased to announce its first-ever international research symposium and family conference to be held on June 2nd – 4th at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

CCC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing research in CHD2-related disorders, a rare genetic condition that can severely affect the quality of life of those living with it. Certain changes in the CHD2 gene often result in refractory epilepsy, intellectual and developmental delays, and autism. To date, no treatments exist for CHD2-related disorders, but CCC is leading the charge to change that as soon as possible.

CCC's upcoming conference will bring together families, researchers, clinicians, and industry partners from all over the world to collaborate on advancing research in CHD2-related disorders. The event will host CHD2 researchers from more than six countries across three continents.

The family conference portion of the event will bring together more than 100 family members and researchers from around the world to discuss and learn about the latest research in CHD2. Families in attendance will also be able to share their triumphs and struggles with each other and learn from the experts how to manage this disease. For the scientists in attendance, they will have the opportunity to meet in-person with CHD2 patients and their families to learn firsthand what it is truly like to live with this debilitating condition.

CCC's international research symposium and family conference would not be possible without the endless planning hours of CCC's purely volunteer-led board of directors, and for the financial support of CCC's corporate sponsors: Mahzi Therapeutics, CURE Epilepsy, Epilepsy Alliance Florida, GeneDx, Invitae/Ciitizen, and Thisbe & Noah.

Attendance at the family conference can be either in person or virtual. To view the agenda and register to attend the conference, please visit www.curechd2.org/conference.

For more information about CCC and CHD2-related disorders, please visit www.curechd2.org.

