Duracell and pNeo (Neh'-O) LLC, Announce Strategic Partnership

DENTON, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duracell , the most trusted battery brand, and pNeo , an innovator in baby and healthcare products, announce the immediate availability of Duracell's trusted battery technology in the Baby Shusher™, the famous sound machine which lulls babies to sleep with a natural human shushing sound. With the Baby Shusher's unique and gentle sound technology combined with Duracell's proven, long-lasting power, parents and caregivers can trust the Baby Shusher™ with the moments that matter most.

The Baby Shusher™, a revolutionary device to help babies get the sleep they need, is now available with Duracell.

The partnership combines two trusted companies, both recipients of the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval , working to support families through innovative and trusted engineering, to deliver sleep-time solutions for babies and toddlers. "We are proud to partner with Duracell," said Chris Carignan, CEO of pNeo LLC. "Duracell's investment in child safety and their "Power Safely" initiative strongly align with pNeo's mission to bring safe, trusted, and life-enhancing products to families and caregivers."

Through its "Power Safely" campaign, Duracell has created a series of educational resources to help educate parents and caregivers on the importance of practicing lithium coin battery safety at home. "As a parent, I am thrilled to partner with Duracell. Duracell is leading the way with their Lithium Coin child safety innovation, which is crucially important in juvenile products where safety is paramount. We look forward to bringing our shared commitment to safety to families everywhere." says pNeo LLC Executive Director and Product Specialist Peter Wenham

This partnership provides pNeo with access to Duracell's industry-leading technology, resources, and support from its team of experts. The two brands will collaborate across various trade shows, retail activations, and marketing initiatives, starting with the 2023 ABC Kids Expo on May 3-6th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Duracell takes battery safety very seriously and is continuously working to update precautions and safety features to help reduce the risk of accidental ingestions. Its latest innovation is a bitter coating on the cell that is designed to help reduce the risk of accidental ingestions. Duracell also features child-secure packaging, making it nearly impossible to open without scissors, packs clearly marked with a safety warning, and an additional safety warning on the battery. As the #1 trusted battery brand, Duracell provides more safety features than any other leading brand.

"Batteries are a part of our everyday lives, and as we spend more time at home, our children may have more access to lithium coin batteries. At Duracell, we are deeply committed to doing our part to produce the safest lithium coin batteries possible and to educating parents and caregivers about the importance of lithium coin battery safety," says Duracell OEM General Manager Alex Corral. This partnership allows Duracell to collaborate with an innovator in baby and healthcare products to raise awareness of the potential hazard of lithium-coin batteries for small children and how we can reduce the risk of accidental ingestions.

About pNeo (Neh'O) LLC

pNeo is a business accelerator that invests in and drives unique company brands, such as Baby Shusher™, CLEARinse™, and Oto-Tip®, focused on the baby and healthcare markets. We nurture innovations through the entire product life cycle, from inception and development all the way to retail. pNeo prides itself on offering exceptional products that meet customer demands while bringing entrepreneurial dreams to a profitable reality. We are growing rapidly and looking to expand our product line. We welcome all inquiries. Visit www.making.business for more information; follow pNeo on Twitter.com/pneollc and like us on Facebook.com/pneollc.

About Baby Shusher™

Soothe your fussy baby with Baby Shusher™, the sound machine that lulls babies to sleep with a natural human voice. The Baby Shusher™ is wireless and portable, so it goes anywhere the baby goes. The Baby Shusher™ is the sleep miracle with thousands of five-star reviews, a recipient of the Top Choice Award from Baby Maternity Magazine, and a number-one bestseller on Amazon. Pediatric Hospitals and NICUs trust the Baby Shusher™ to help soothe children recovering from surgeries and various health challenges. Follow Baby Shusher™ on all social platforms @babyshusher.

About Duracell

Starting in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on Twitter.com/Duracell and like us on Facebook.com/Duracell.

