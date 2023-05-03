Former President Director of Cargill Indonesia, Jean-Louis Guillou, Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Jean-Louis Guillou as its newest Partner and Coach.

Jean-Louis Guillou, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International (PRNewswire)

Guillou is a global senior executive with over 20 years of experience scaling operations and future-proofing business models in Fortune 500 and startup companies. He has a unique approach to coaching and business consultancy focused on innovation and restructuring companies by moving away from linear models to ones that are more easily scalable and eventually exponential. He works with approaches that are industry agnostic, but many of his projects have focused on agriculture, banking, fintech, and blockchain across the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Business Highlights:

Led Cargill's Indonesian strategic growth initiatives over a five-year period, resulting in revenues doubling from $750M to $1.5B .

Designed Cargill's ESG strategy in Indonesia , which subsequently served as a blueprint for Cargill's global ESG framework.

Spearheaded an award-winning, multi-business unit team that designed and rolled out Cargill's global Web 2.0 architecture .

Established PISAgro/Grow Asia as a founding board member, responsible for developing and implementing the WEF's Grow Asia "New Vision for Agriculture" => food security, environmental sustainability, and economic opportunity.

Advised the Indonesian President and U.S. Ambassador on how to best promote sustainable agricultural commodity supply chains and food safety across the Indonesian archipelago.

Developed the leading U.S. equity franchise for UBS France, Belgium , and Luxembourg with over 20% market share and then did it again in the UK with UK-based hedge funds.

"I'm excited to welcome Jean-Louis to our team of talented coaches," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "His experience delivering strong profits and fast growth will be invaluable to our clients, and as a former professional tennis player and coach, he has the unique ability to leverage his professional and athletic experience to help CEOs reach the top of their game."

"I am thrilled to be working side by side with some of the very best, most inspiring coaches in the world in a best-in-class outfit like CEO Coaching International," Guillou said. "I look forward to helping executives learn how to keep their business leadership approaches mission-driven and to create environments where employee teams deliver desired results because they enjoy and see value in what they do."

Guillou is an active member of YPO, serving as Learning, Communications, Mentoring, and Forum Officer for two chapters (PAN Asia & ASEAN United) and one Impact Network (People Action Network). Over the past three years, he has coached/led workshops and forum retreats for over 150 CEOs aiming to help leaders drive up engagement levels while cultivating performance growth mindsets.

Before embarking on a business career, Guillou was a professional tennis player and then a coach to internationally ranked junior and professional players. He now is a mental performance coach for the University of North Carolina Wilmington's women's golf team and continues to compete in triathlons.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Jean-Louis Guillou or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: CEOCoachingInternational.com/Coach/Jean-Louis-Guillou/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

CEO Coaching International Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEO Coaching International