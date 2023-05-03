Join Tech Trailblazer Paige Kassalen on IEEE-USA's 50th Anniversary Cruise

Rooms selling fast; voyage sets sail 16-20 October, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology trailblazer and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree Paige Kassalen rounds out an exciting list of speakers that you won't want to miss on IEEE-USA's 50th Anniversary Cruise, presented by The IEEE Member Group Insurance Program. The cruise offers IEEE members and guests the opportunity of a lifetime to celebrate IEEE-USA's 50 years of service on an unforgettable voyage.

Learn, network or just unwind and have fun: this cruise is a perfect chance to experience all that IEEE- USA has to offer

In her role as Head of Customer Operations at computer vision startup CrowdAI, Paige focuses on bringing AI solutions out of R&D to drive real-world decision making. She is also an IEEE member, author and contributor for IEEE-USA InSight, and has been a guest speaker on IEEE-USA webinars.

Earlier in her career, Paige worked on the Solar Impulse 2, which was the first solar-powered airplane to circumnavigate the globe. As the only female ground crew engineer on that project and a member of Forbes 30 Under 30 list, Paige brings a unique perspective to the cruise.

Paige will share her experiences in emerging technical fields and discuss empowering technical professionals, especially young professionals and women, to push the boundaries of their career. She will take the stage alongside metaverse expert and futurist Amy Peck and Graham Fuller from AMBA for a slate of lightning talks aboard Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas.

IEEE members and guests are invited to join us on this once-in-a-lifetime tropical excursion celebrating IEEE-USA's five decades serving U.S. IEEE members. From 16-20 October 2023, this four-night round-trip voyage will sail from sunny Orlando, FL (Port Canaveral), to the beautiful Bahamas, including stops in charming Nassau and exciting CocoCay.

The cruise offers a special opportunity to hear from these world-class speakers, enjoy private receptions, live entertainment, scheduled meetups and games with exclusive giveaways throughout the voyage.

"This will be an experience unlike any you've had before," said Ed Palacio, 2023 IEEE-USA President. "Whether you're looking to learn, network, or just unwind and have fun with your IEEE friends and colleagues, this cruise is the perfect chance to experience all that IEEE-USA has to offer."

Rooms and suites are selling fast. Book now for best pricing and availability at cruise.ieeeusa.org.

And if you'd like to get your company involved in this unique opportunity, sponsorship packages are also available at cruise.ieeeusa.org/sponsorship.

About IEEE-USA:

IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of over 150,000 engineering, computing and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization.

