LOCUS ROBOTICS NAMED TO THE 2023 RBR50 INNOVATION AWARDS FOR 6TH TIME

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, announces today that Locus Robotics has been named a winner of the 2023 RBR50 Innovation Award. The award recognizes Locus's achievement in completing its billionth pick milestone in September 2022.

The RBR50 is an international compilation of 50 of the most innovative and transformative robotics companies that have achieved commercial success in the past year. RBR50 honorees are the visionaries, disruptors, and trend setters shaping the robotics industry.

"The billionth pick and Locus' increasing pick rate are testaments to the company's robotics innovation and vision," said Brianna Wessling, editor at RBR. "It also further solidifies Locus' world-class reputation as a leading AMR provider that continues to create critical business value for its customers around the world, every day."

"We are honored to be named one of the RBR50 in 2023," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "This is the 6th time we've earned this recognition and it reflects the significant growth and development we have achieved in such a short period of time. We look forward to continuing to innovate and grow the fulfillment robotics market worldwide."

Locus has already surpassed the 1.6 billion units picked milestone as customer volumes continue to increase.

For over a decade, Robotics Business Review's RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards have highlighted the most creative and influential innovations from around the world that have advanced the state of robotics. Widely recognized throughout the world as a leading indicator of robotics innovation leadership, the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards are also a critical measure of robotics sector growth.

"For the robotics sector, the role, importance, and impact of innovation has never been greater," said Dan Kara, Vice President, Robotics at WTWH Media. "With this year's RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards, Robotics Business Review highlights those critical innovations, and the organizations responsible for them, that will spur the development of new robotics solutions and drive robotics adoption forward."

The award further extends Locus's position as the industry's AMR leader for automation and digitalization of warehouses, distribution, and fulfillment centers to efficiently meet increasing order volumes, labor shortages, and rising consumer expectations.

