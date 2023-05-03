Playology Launches New Brand Creative Campaign, We've Got Happy Down To A Science

The concept harnesses the power of playtime science, launching in conjunction with the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading pet product brand Playology introduces the world to We've Got Happy Down to a Science, the latest creative output from the Nashville-based company and the first to encompass its full line of products. We've Got Happy Down to a Science exemplifies Playology's commitment to creating instinct-driven playtime with engaging, scientifically informed toys. The campaign will debut alongside the brand's sponsorship of the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on May 6, 8 and 9 in Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Developed in partnership with Nashville-based agency GS&F , the new campaign explores the idea of "playtime science," which capitalizes on universal evidence that a dog's engagement is driven by smell. Playology believes engaged dogs are happy dogs, and Playology's "playtime science" applies that insight to produce instinctively appealing toys to boost canine happiness. We've Got Happy Down to a Science connects playtime science and happiness, showcasing that quality products combining smart design with natural instincts result in happy dogs and happy dog parents.

GS&F CEO Gregg Boling states, "From the ideation of this campaign, we knew the concept had to demonstrate not only how innovative this product line is but also how these toys strengthen the special bond between dogs and dog parents. To tell this story, Associate Creative Director Chris Glascock takes the audience beyond the gimmicks and the guesswork of the dog toy aisle to exactly why and how Playology works to drive a superior user experience."

"Playtime science has become our secret sauce to optimize a dog's happiness with smart toys," says Christopher Brown, SVP of Marketing and E-Commerce for Playology. "We know how important playtime can be for the connection between a dog and its family, which is why we design every single toy with purpose. We engage not only scent but also sound, texture and movement for happy play and happy lives. We've Got Happy Down to a Science helps us communicate our mission of making pets' lives better through meaningful innovation."

We've Got Happy Down to a Science will appear for the first time in 15- and 30-second spots on Playology's digital channels, and the campaign will reach pet parents directly with interactive full-screen mobile ads delivering tailored toy recommendations for their dogs based on their size, breed, age and play style.

Playology will launch its newest campaign set against the backdrop of the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. As a proud partner of the iconic dog sports event, Playology will present activations that engage and excite the attending audiences. On Saturday, May 6, Playology will join organizer Jennifer Anderson with River Horse K9 Training LLC for scent demonstrations of nose work and AKC scent work throughout the day. During the afternoons Playology will invite attendees to visit its interactive tent to learn more about how Playology toys use playtime science to keep dogs of all ages and breeds happily engaged. In the evenings Playology will be present in the backstage Ready Ring, helping contestants and handlers get ready for showtime.

Playology was founded in 2017 by dog lovers Adam and Lendy Beatty to make pets' lives better through meaningful innovation and was the first brand to launch under its parent company, Logical Brands. As consumers they noticed a lack of premium toys designed to engage a dog's natural instincts—specifically through smell, which is 10,000 times more powerful in dogs than humans. With this insight the team at Playology developed the patented Encapsiscent® Technology, a process that embeds all-natural scents directly into the material of the toy at a microscopic level, which became the cornerstone of Playology products. These molecules engage a dog's sense of smell via a variety of all-natural scents, including beef, cheddar cheese, chicken, peanut butter, pork sausage and sweet potato. Playology offers smart designs catering to unique characteristics beyond scent based on age, size, breed, chew strength and play style. Other brands under the Logical Brands umbrella include Grrreen™, Hound 2 O™ and Moose & Pig®.

For more information about Playology, visit the website or stay in touch on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok . Shop online at Amazon , Chewy and other top e-commerce retailers, or visit leading omnichannel retailers near you.

Don't miss a minute of Westminster Week! The 16.5 hours of FOX Sports coverage and streaming schedule are at westminsterkennelclub.org .

