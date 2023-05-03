Smartlens, Inc. Announces Positive Clinical Results for miLens, a Novel, Soft Contact Lens for Monitoring Intraocular Pressure

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartlens, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic technology company, has announced positive clinical results for miLens, a non-invasive, electronics-free, soft contact lens for monitoring intraocular pressure (IOP). The study focused on evaluating the accuracy and comfort of miLens. The results were obtained and compared to the Goldmann tonometer, the current gold standard for IOP measurement.

miLens is an innovative soft contact lens that enables the monitoring of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients suffering from glaucoma and ocular hypertension. This breakthrough device has demonstrated strong results in clinical study and holds potential in preventing irreversible vision loss associated with these chronic eye conditions. Designed as a non-invasive, electronics-free, and soft contact lens, miLens is the smallest wearable microfluidic device available. (PRNewswire)

Smartlens, Inc. Announces Positive Clinical Results for miLens, a Novel, Soft Contact Lens for Improving Glaucoma Care

The study reported a significant and statistically strong correlation between IOP measurements obtained with miLens and those obtained using Goldmann applanation tonometry (GAT) in twenty-five individuals.

miLens was capable of measuring changes in IOP that match the GAT IOP values, validating its ability to monitor IOP over time. In addition, 78% of miLens IOP measurements were within 2 mmHg of the Goldmann applanation tonometry measures, demonstrating a strong level of correlation between the two methods.

The study participants reported high levels of comfort and ease of use, with no major adverse events reported.

Savas Komban, CEO of Smartlens Inc., said, "These strong clinical results for miLens represent a major step forward in the field of IOP monitoring. We believe that miLens has the potential to advance and transform glaucoma care by providing convenient and reliable IOP monitoring that can significantly improve patient outcomes."

The results were presented at the 2023 American Glaucoma Society Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas.

Glaucoma is a chronic eye disease and is the leading cause of irreversible blindness. Elevated IOP is the primary and only treatable risk factor for this condition. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that more than 50% of people with glaucoma are undiagnosed, with over 76 million people suffering from the disease worldwide. This number is expected to increase to 111.8 million by the year 2040.

About miLens

miLens offers a novel, non-invasive way to monitor intraocular pressure (IOP) in glaucoma and ocular hypertension patients. It has the potential to improve clinical decision-making from diagnosis to the severe stages of the disease by helping to enable personalized treatments, monitoring treatment efficacy, and tracking patient compliance over time to prevent progression and irreversible vision loss. Designed as an electronics-free, soft contact lens, miLens is the smallest wearable microfluidic device available.

About Smartlens, Inc.

Smartlens, Inc. is an ophthalmic technology company specializing in developing innovative solutions for diagnosing and treating chronic eye diseases. With a strong focus on addressing unmet needs in ophthalmology, the company's pipeline includes cutting-edge technologies that will facilitate improved clinical decision-making while also paving the way for a new generation of therapies. For further information, please visit www.smartlens.health.

