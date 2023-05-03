UST Positioned as a Leader in Two Categories in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' 2022 SPARK Matrix

Comprehensive analysis and ranking of leading IPA vendors commends UST for its innovative technology and customer experience management

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been named as a 2022 technology leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the global Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) markets.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading service vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. The comprehensive analysis provides strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation and market positions.

"We are extremely delighted that Quadrant SPARK Matrix has acknowledged our expertise in Intelligent Process Automation including Intelligent Document Processing for document centred businesses. We are dedicated to maintaining our leadership position in the market by helping all aspects of the business attain digitalization powered via action-oriented insights. This reflects how UST prioritizes innovation and works to maintain a high standard in all we do," said Vinod Neelanath, Chief Product Officer, UST SmartOps.

"UST offers contextual voice analysis with its UST SmartOps platform for processing and analyzing data in the recorded voice format in order to deliver outcome-based solutions. The UST SmartOps platform is enabled through intelligent AI models and classifies documents based on metadata attribute via a smart, highly accurate framework. With its comprehensive capabilities, UST is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals," said Madhu Kittur, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

"UST SmartOps is a compelling intelligent automation ecosystem that offers a comprehensive suite of advanced AI and cognitive techniques to boost efficiency and usability. Additionally, UST SmartOps digitizes and compresses manual workflows while holistically learning and reimagining organizations' business processes. UST has received strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence, technology excellence and customer impact, helping to position UST as a leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix," said Pranjal Singh, Senior Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines IPA as solutions and services that combine RPA with a range of innovative technologies and advanced analytics to create, manage, and integrate complete business processes with autonomous decision-making models. According to Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, IDP is a technique for automatically extracting information from documents to expedite analysis and streamline workflow automation.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

