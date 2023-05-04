BCE announces election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Mirko Bibic

369,941,369

99.57 %

1,615,379

0.43 %

David F. Denison

364,645,134

98.14 %

6,909,636

1.86 %

Robert P. Dexter

369,628,887

99.48 %

1,924,970

0.52 %

Katherine Lee

368,606,578

99.21 %

2,950,195

0.79 %

Monique F. Leroux

367,207,758

98.83 %

4,348,966

1.17 %

Sheila A. Murray

369,350,083

99.41 %

2,205,848

0.59 %

Gordon M. Nixon

368,833,321

99.27 %

2,721,451

0.73 %

Louis P. Pagnutti

368,223,920

99.10 %

3,329,091

0.90 %

Calin Rovinescu

369,460,132

99.44 %

2,096,611

0.56 %

Karen Sheriff

368,554,935

99.19 %

2,991,092

0.81 %

Robert C. Simmonds

366,838,907

98.73 %

4,717,841

1.27 %

Jennifer Tory

369,630,420

99.48 %

1,925,242

0.52 %

Louis Vachon

366,267,828

98.58 %

5,287,839

1.42 %

Cornell Wright

367,312,824

98.86 %

4,240,785

1.14 %


Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

_______________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.


Media inquiries:

Ellen Murphy
1-888-482-0809
media@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

