BlackBerry Radar Joins Forces with McLeod Software to Provide Transport and Logistics Companies with Better Fleet Visibility

BlackBerry's asset tracking software integrated with McLeod Software for improved view of transport event data

WATERLOO, ON and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a strategic partnership with McLeod Software, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) provider, delivering enterprise software solutions to the transportation and logistics industry.

As part of the agreement, BlackBerry® Radar®, which provides world class monitoring and asset tracking for trailers, intermodal containers, chassis, equipment and railcars will be integrated directly into McLeod's Loadmaster trucking dispatch management system, to support McLeod customers with actionable real-time information on the status of their assets. The insights provided to customers will improve asset utilization, reduce empty miles, and optimize personnel productivity. Specifically, the solution can reduce wasted time for drivers searching for trailers, and operations personnel doing manual yard checks. The integration also introduces notifications when trailers become loaded or empty, or if the trailer doors are opened in unauthorized locations.

"McLeod is pleased to welcome BlackBerry Radar to our certified integration partner network utilizing our latest Mobile Communications API platform," said Ahmed Ebrahim, VP Partner Alliances at McLeod Software. "Customers who have chosen BlackBerry Radar, for its reliable asset tracking and monitoring solution, want to know that their selected provider works with their TMS. With this partnership our customers can have confidence that BlackBerry technology will work seamlessly alongside their existing McLeod platform. Integrated BlackBerry data will enable our customers to be better at load planning, and enable operations teams to see their trailer status and location while they are booking load assignments, all directly within the McLeod platform."

"BlackBerry Radar's intelligent asset tracking allows customers to improve their service offerings and increase their asset utilization—ultimately leading to a better bottom line," said Christopher Plaat, SVP and GM, BlackBerry Radar. "We share a number of mutual customers with McLeod, and this partnership will benefit them immensely by bringing the two technologies together. Our customers across the logistics and transportation industries who are already using BlackBerry Radar devices and McLeod's Loadmaster platform will now be better equipped to make more informed business decisions using the combined data we provide."

"The real time insights that we get from the custom reports and dashboard that BlackBerry Radar provides have considerably improved our preventative maintenance intervals, load visibility, asset utilization and customer service," said Brad Durham, Director of Maintenance at Swing Transport. "Feedback from the team on the McLeod Software integration has been equally positive with our operations team no longer having to jump back and forth between systems, especially when things are busy. We're confident that we'll see additional efficiencies as we continue to make improvements to our overall technological infrastructure."

BlackBerry Radar is an easy-to-install, asset monitoring solution for trailers, chassis and containers that provides near real-time information around location, cargo status, trip events, mileage, and door open/close status through an intuitive on-line dashboard. All data is transmitted and stored securely on a cloud platform, which maintains the privacy of user information at all times.

To learn more about BlackBerry Radar please visit: blackberry.com/radar

