Genpact Named to Forbes List of Best Employers for Diversity for the Second Year in a Row

Recognition honors Genpact's purpose-driven culture and ongoing commitment to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the "Best Employers for Diversity 2023" by Forbes and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

This is the second consecutive year that Genpact has been recognized in this list, which reflects the company's deep-rooted commitment and steady progress to global workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Forbes and Statista selected the Best Employers for Diversity 2023 through an independent survey of more than 45,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 people. The evaluation was based on several criteria, including direct recommendations from both employees and non-employees on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ and general diversity in the workplace. Additionally, extensive research was carried out to gauge how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best practices, such as the presence of resource groups within the company, the publication of diversity data, and the mix of women representing board and executive positions.

"We believe a diverse workforce fuels innovation and drives long-term growth. It's not just the right thing to do, but it also makes business sense," said Tiger Tyagarajan, President and CEO, Genpact. "At Genpact, fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture is core to who we are and foundational to how we drive continuous innovation and outsized impact for our employees, shareholders, clients, and communities in which we live and operate. This award is a testament to our focus on making diversity table stakes."

Genpact's commitment to provide equal opportunity for all, irrespective of gender, age, ethnicity, cultural background, race, disability, or sexual orientation, is evidenced through our broad range of programs and initiatives designed to attract, retain, and support talent at every stage of their career. In addition, Genpact is building an inclusive environment for veterans, racially underrepresented, and LGBTQ+ employees through networking forums, affinity groups, allyship programs, and training initiatives to manage unconscious bias. The company also follows a zero-tolerance policy for harassment or inappropriate behavior toward anyone in the workplace.

This is Genpact's latest third-party recognition as a recognized employer of choice. Other recent awards include –

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

