IPLOOK Global Partner Summit Enhances Industry Connections for Positive Changes

HONG KONG, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK Technologies, the global vendor of industry-leading end-to-end mobile core network solutions, has successfully hosted a global partner summit in Bangkok, Thailand from April 27th to 28th. With the theme "More connections, more changes", the summit was sponsored by Links field, NEWARE, Harvilon, Ribbon and Junosoft, to empower ecosystem partners for insightful visions and more opportunities.

"Glad to gather IPLOOK's partners for unlocking new opportunities. Cooperation would bring us win-win outcomes in the fast-developing telecom industry," said Tom Lyu, CEO of IPLOOK, indicating start of the summit.

During the summit, speakers made keynote speeches about heated topics in the telecom industry. All attendees began an exhaustive discussion. The summit was streamed live globally on YouTube. Review wonderful moments here: Day 1 and Day 2.

This Summit is the first gathering held by IPLOOK in 2023, which is an opportunity for key partners to come together and enhance connections for positive changes.

IPLOOK has played an active role in the participation of global industry events. Through this summit, IPLOOK enhances the determination to take bold steps towards the global market with our industry partners, providing mobile core network solutions to more customers.

In June, IPLOOK will participate in MVNOs world congress held in Amsterdam and wish to meet with new and existing partners at booth 23.

IPLOOK Technologies is a leading vendor of 4G/5G networking solutions, offering a complete line of products for MNO, MVNO, service providers and enterprise private networks to fulfill the growing connectivity needs.

