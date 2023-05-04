LANDSEA HOMES CELEBRATES 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY AS NATIONAL HOMEBUILDER

First decade of business marked by extraordinary growth, a public offering and the launch of its industry-leading High Performance Home program

DALLAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, is celebrating 10 years in business and of building high-quality homes across the country where people can "Live in their Element."

Landsea Homes (PRNewsfoto/Landsea Homes) (PRNewswire)

John Ho, CEO, launched Landsea Homes in 2013, the first time he ever started a company. With a passion for business and deep interest in the homebuilding industry, Ho was determined to forge new relationships, find the right talent for the business, and ultimately learn from and rely on the expertise of others. He worked diligently to build an ecosystem of people, from employees to partners, who were as committed and eager as he was to fulfill Landsea Homes' vision – becoming one of the nation's leading homebuilders.

Just a decade later, Landsea Homes is a publicly traded homebuilder that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the most desirable markets across the country and is recognized as one of the nation's most respected homebuilders.

"We set out to become a leading national homebuilder that provides high-quality, sustainable and attainably priced homes -- and I can confidently and proudly say Landsea Homes has achieved this," said Ho. "Landsea Homes has grown into something greater than I ever could have imagined thanks to our dedicated employees, partners, and investors who believe in our work and our vision. When it comes to our growth and the impact we can make on this planet, I truly believe that we are just getting started and I'm looking forward to the next 10 years."

"Establishing 'Live in Your Element' as our brand promise early on helped define the spirit and essence of Landsea Homes. It's about putting others first in order to create the best possible environments for our buyers and employees, and it's one of the reasons why we've earned our reputation as a respected builder in such a short period of time," said Mike Forsum, President and COO of Landsea Homes.

In its first decade of business, Landsea Homes has experienced unprecedented growth thanks to an executive team of industry professionals who possess years of experience and deep expertise and ties to the homebuilding industry. Since 2013, the company has expanded from California, Boston and NYC Metro to Arizona, Texas and Florida, scaling operations in some of the strongest homebuilding markets in the country including Orlando, Phoenix, and Austin. Through thoughtful acquisition strategies, Landsea Homes has acquired four homebuilders, giving the company depth and breadth in prime regions. The company has closed more than 7,000 new homes in the last 10 years.

Landsea Homes became a public company in 2021 and has allowed the company significant growth opportunities. "Our public offering, expansion into Florida and our growth in other states has positioned us to become one of the largest builders in the country over the next five to ten years," added Ho.

Additionally, sustainability has always been of the utmost importance to Landsea Homes. The company's deep respect for the shared environment of the communities created are reflected in each home. The launch of the company's industry leading High Performance Home Program in 2020 captured the attention of many and has now become the industry standard for sustainable building practices. With a four tiered approach that includes home automation, sustainability, energy savings and healthy lifestyle, homeowners can live comfortably and safely in their new homes.

"The launch of our High Performance Home program gave us something that we could call our own. This program helped set us apart from other builders and is really what enabled us to grow in the markets that we are passionate about while reflecting our aim to provide healthy, comfortable and seamless living for our homeowners," added Forsum.

Landsea Homes was then named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine. Through consecutive strategic moves, the homebuilder saw a historical year of transformation and exceeded the $1 billion revenue mark for the year, a significant milestone for the company. This year, Landsea Homes landed the 35th spot on the coveted Builder 100 list.

For more information about Landsea Homes, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Landsea Homes