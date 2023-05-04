MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. REPORTS FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Company continued to see robust demand for the New York Knicks ("Knicks") and New York Rangers ("Rangers") as the 2022-23 NBA and NHL regular seasons approached their conclusion. This sustained momentum was reflected in the Company's key revenue categories, where average per-game revenues for tickets, suites, sponsorship and food, beverage and merchandise for the fiscal 2023 third quarter all exceeded the prior year period. This growth reflected strong results across paid attendance, average ticket prices and ancillary per-capita spending, as well as new sales and renewal activity for suites and marketing partnerships. In addition, local and national media rights fees were higher, including the impact of contractual rate increases.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, both teams concluded their regular seasons and advanced to the playoffs, with the Knicks currently competing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. In addition, continued fan enthusiasm has led to strong season ticket renewals to date for the 2023-24 Knicks and Rangers seasons.

For the fiscal 2023 third quarter, the Company generated revenues of $382.7 million, an increase of $45.0 million, or 13%, as compared to the prior year period. In addition, the Company reported operating income of $81.8 million, an increase of $20.4 million, or 33%, and adjusted operating income of $98.1 million, an increase of $16.7 million, or 20%, both as compared to the prior year period.(1)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Executive Chairman James L. Dolan said, "Robust demand for the Knicks and Rangers led to solid third quarter results and has put our Company on track to achieve another year of strong operating and financial performance. We are confident in the strength of our business and remain well-positioned to drive long-term shareholder value."

Results from Operations Results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:





Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended











March 31,

Change

March 31,

Change $ millions

2023

2022

$

%

2023

2022

$

% Revenues

$ 382.7

$ 337.8

$ 45.0

13 %

$ 760.5

$ 646.1

$ 114.4

18 % Operating income

$ 81.8

$ 61.4

$ 20.4

33 %

$ 97.4

$ 62.4

$ 35.0

56 % Adjusted operating income(1)

$ 98.1

$ 81.5

$ 16.7

20 %

$ 147.5

$ 109.0

$ 38.5

35 % Note: Does not foot due to rounding

1. See page 3 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income (loss) included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Summary of Reported Results from Operations

For the fiscal 2023 third quarter, revenues of $382.7 million increased $45.0 million, or 13%, as compared to the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to higher pre/regular season ticket-related revenues, suite revenues, local media rights fees, sponsorship and signage revenues, and food, beverage and merchandise sales. The Knicks and Rangers played a combined 40 regular season home games at the Madison Square Garden Arena ("The Garden") as compared to 38 home games in the prior year period.

Pre/regular season ticket-related revenues increased $21.9 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to higher average per-game revenue and, to a lesser extent, the impact of additional home games played at The Garden during the current year period.

Suite revenues increased $8.9 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to higher sales of suite products and, to a lesser extent, the impact of additional home games played at The Garden during the current year period.

Local media rights fees increased $6.9 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to contractual rate increases and the timing of the NHL 2021-22 season, which resulted in revenue being recognized over a longer time frame in the prior fiscal year.

Sponsorship and signage revenues increased $4.8 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the impact of additional home games played at The Garden during the current year period, higher net sales of existing sponsorship and signage inventory, and sales of new sponsorship and signage inventory.

Pre/regular season food, beverage and merchandise sales increased $3.2 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to higher average per-game revenue and, to a lesser extent, the impact of additional home games played at The Garden in the current year period.

Direct operating expenses of $239.1 million increased $32.8 million, or 16%, as compared with the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in team personnel compensation of $38.3 million, as well as an increase in other team operating expenses of $6.2 million, partially offset by a decrease of $14.8 million in net provisions for league revenue sharing expense (net of escrow and excluding playoffs) and NBA luxury tax, all as compared to the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $61.1 million decreased $7.8 million, or 11%, as compared to the prior year period. This decrease was primarily due to lower employee compensation and related benefits of $8.0 million, a result of executive management transition costs recognized in the prior year period.

Operating income of $81.8 million increased $20.4 million, or 33%, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in revenues, and, to a lesser extent, a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation), partially offset by higher direct operating expenses. Adjusted operating income of $98.1 million increased by $16.7 million, or 20%, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in revenues, and, to a lesser extent a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation), partially offset by higher direct operating expenses.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) excluding (i) deferred rent expense under the arena license agreements with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSG Entertainment"), (ii) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets, (iii) share-based compensation expense or benefit, (iv) restructuring charges or credits, (v) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses, (vi) the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to business acquisitions, and (vii) gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan (which was established in November 2021). Because it is based upon operating income (loss), adjusted operating income (loss) also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. We believe that given the length of the arena license agreements and resulting magnitude of the difference in deferred rent expense and the cash rent payments, the exclusion of deferred rent expense provides investors with a clearer picture of the Company's operating performance. We believe that this adjustment is beneficial for other incremental reasons as well. This adjustment provides senior management, investors and analysts with important information regarding a long-term related party agreement with MSG Entertainment. In addition, this adjustment is a component of the performance measures used to evaluate, and compensate, senior management of the Company. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of our business without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash. In addition, we believe that the exclusion of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan provides investors with a clearer picture of the Company's operating performance given that, in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan are recognized in Operating (income) loss whereas gains and losses related to the remeasurement of the assets under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan, which are equal to and therefore fully offset the gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities, are recognized in Miscellaneous income (expense), net, which is not reflected in Operating income (loss).

We believe adjusted operating income (loss) is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of our Company. Adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income (loss) as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted operating income (loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with "GAAP". Since adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss), please see page 5 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industry in which it operates, and the factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues

$ 382,744

$ 337,774

$ 760,527

$ 646,149 Direct operating expenses

239,051

206,273

468,434

407,698 Selling, general and administrative expenses

61,102

68,902

192,019

172,230 Depreciation and amortization

840

1,206

2,703

3,847 Operating income

81,751

61,393

97,371

62,374 Other income (expense):















Interest income

704

52

1,627

145 Interest expense

(7,004)

(2,470)

(16,395)

(9,158) Miscellaneous income (expense), net

19,324

(63)

19,543

(190) Income before income taxes

94,775

58,912

102,146

53,171 Income tax expense

(42,962)

(34,993)

(47,024)

(30,939) Net income

51,813

23,919

55,122

22,232 Less: Net loss attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling

interests

(566)

(584)

(1,928)

(1,711) Net income attributable to Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.'s

stockholders

$ 52,379

$ 24,503

$ 57,050

$ 23,943

















Basic earnings per common share attributable to Madison Square

Garden Sports Corp.'s stockholders

$ 2.19

$ 1.01

$ 2.28

$ 0.99 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Madison Square

Garden Sports Corp.'s stockholders

$ 2.18

$ 1.00

$ 2.27

$ 0.98

















Basic weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

23,971

24,275

24,133

24,235 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

24,062

24,394

24,225

24,377

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income in arriving at adjusted operating income as described in this earnings release:

Deferred rent. This adjustment eliminates the impact of the non-cash portion of rent expense associated with the Arena License Agreements with MSG Entertainment.

Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets in all periods.

Share-based compensation. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense related to restricted stock units and stock options granted under the Company's employee stock plan and non-employee director plan in all periods.

Remeasurement of deferred compensation liabilities. This adjustment eliminates the impact of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's executive deferred compensation plan.





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating income

$ 81,751

$ 61,393

$ 97,371

$ 62,374 Deferred rent(1)

11,949

11,882

24,657

23,590 Depreciation and amortization

840

1,206

2,703

3,847 Share-based compensation

3,220

6,973

22,059

19,178 Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities

368

—

714

— Adjusted operating income

$ 98,128

$ 81,454

$ 147,504

$ 108,989

____________________ (1) This adjustment represents the non-cash portion of operating lease costs related to the Company's Arena License Agreements with Madison Square Garden

Entertainment Corp. Pursuant to GAAP, recognition of operating lease costs is recorded on a straight-line basis over the term of the agreement based upon

the value of total future payments under the arrangement. As a result, operating lease costs is comprised of a contractual cash component plus or minus a

non-cash component for each period presented. Operating expense on a GAAP basis includes operating lease costs of (i) $19,013 and $39,234 of expense

paid in cash for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, respectively and $17,543 and $34,831 of expense paid in cash for three and nine months

ended March 31, 2022, respectively and (ii) a non-cash portion of $11,949 and $24,657, for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, respectively

and $11,882 and $23,590 for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, respectively.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data)





March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 65,182

$ 91,018 Restricted cash

653

— Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and $0 as of

March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively

80,835

47,240 Net related party receivables

26,053

28,333 Prepaid expenses

23,481

18,810 Other current assets

65,727

19,868 Total current assets

261,931

205,269 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $49,331

and $46,794 as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively

31,415

32,892 Right-of-use lease assets

670,410

686,782 Amortizable intangible assets, net

469

636 Indefinite-lived intangible assets

112,144

112,144 Goodwill

226,955

226,955 Other assets

59,966

37,288 Total assets

$ 1,363,290

$ 1,301,966

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued) (In thousands, except per share data)





March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022



(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 8,236

$ 11,263 Net related party payables

7,884

19,624 Debt

30,000

30,000 Accrued liabilities:







Employee related costs

160,979

119,279 League-related accruals

95,738

75,269 Other accrued liabilities

31,921

6,796 Operating lease liabilities, current

43,607

43,699 Deferred revenue

132,199

132,369 Total current liabilities

510,564

438,299 Long-term debt

350,000

220,000 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

715,511

699,587 Defined benefit obligations

4,746

5,005 Other employee related costs

45,917

43,411 Deferred tax liabilities, net

36,511

8,917 Deferred revenue, noncurrent

32,045

31,122 Other liabilities

1,004

1,002 Total liabilities

1,696,298

1,447,343 Commitments and contingencies







Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Stockholders' Equity:







Class A Common stock, par value $0.01, 120,000 shares authorized; 19,364 and 19,697

shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively

204

204 Class B Common stock, par value $0.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 4,530 shares

outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022

45

45 Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 15,000 shares authorized; none outstanding as of

March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022

—

— Additional paid-in capital

11,226

17,573 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,084 and 751 shares as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022,

respectively

(179,410)

(128,026) Accumulated deficit

(164,668)

(35,699) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,177)

(1,186) Total Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. stockholders' equity

(333,780)

(147,089) Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests

772

1,712 Total equity

(333,008)

(145,377) Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,363,290

$ 1,301,966

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 114,801

$ 64,233 Net cash used in investing activities

(10,366)

(1,136) Net cash used in financing activities

(129,618)

(84,978) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(25,183)

(21,881) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

91,018

72,036 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 65,835

$ 50,155

