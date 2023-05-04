PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE APPOINTS GREGG BERNARD AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL STRATEGY & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Bernard to lead PFL's continued international regional MMA league expansion in priority markets around the world

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced that Gregg Bernard has been appointed Executive Vice President, International Strategy & Business Development, reporting to PFL's CEO Peter Murray. Building upon the successful launch of PFL Europe earlier this year, Bernard will oversee PFL's continued international regional MMA league expansion in priority markets around the world. He will focus on developing new international strategic partnerships and creating additional revenue opportunities, leveraging PFL's IP and platform, capabilities, and mega global events including the PFL World Championship and PPV Super Fight events.

Bernard brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience at blue-chip global brands sitting at the intersection of consumer technology, media, and commerce. As SVP of WWE International, he most recently led operations of WWE's international business division where he focused on expansion into local markets. Previously Bernard was a member of the founding team at Vimeo where he oversaw strategic planning and business development during the company's explosive growth period. Prior to that, Bernard was SVP of Business Development at Sony Corporation across movies, music, electronics and gaming.

"Professional Fighters League is in the midst of a transformative period of the company's history and I'm proud to be joining its executive leadership team as we rewrite the blueprint of what a global sports property can be," said Bernard. "MMA has the 3rd largest fanbase in the world and is the fastest growing among all traditional sports. With 80 percent of MMA fans residing outside of the U.S., the PFL has a unique global vision and strategy to grow the sport and drive scale through the continued expansion of PFL's international regional MMA leagues in priority markets around the world."

"I am excited to welcome Gregg Bernard to the Professional Fighters League as Executive Vice President of International Strategy & Business Development," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "Gregg has over two decades of experience developing strategic partnerships, driving new business and international expansion, as well as scaling global operations for early-stage and major media companies. Building upon the successes of PFL Europe, Gregg will play a leading role in realizing the PFL's vision to create the Champions League of MMA."

PFL is the #1 fastest growing company in MMA and the #2 MMA company on a worldwide basis. PFL is the only in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship each year, making PFL a "win and advance" meritocracy like all other major sports. PFL fighter roster hails from over 20 countries and 25% of PFL fighters are independently ranked in the top 25 of their weight-class. The Company leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage powering real-time betting and next-gen viewing experience. PFL airs live in the U.S. on ESPN and ESPN+ and is broadcast and streamed to 140 countries with 25 leading international media partners.

