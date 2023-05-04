Truckers Network Launches Advanced Hiring Solution for the Trucking Industry

EVANSTON, Ill., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckers Network, the trucking industry's premier job posting and hiring platform, has launched a revamped system and user interface with additional functionalities for drivers and employers.

Our industry-leading, technology-driven, hiring solution for the trucking industry utilizes match technology services that connect Companies looking to hire, with Drivers actively seeking their next job. For a low monthly cost, Companies have access to Truckers Network database of Registered CDL drivers with the ability to hire unlimited drivers; no minimum commitments or contracts required.

For licensed CDL Holders, our job matching functionality is as simple as a swipe. Register on our App and complete your Profile in less than two minutes. Based on the information in your Profile, Truckers Network will then match you with all available jobs in your chosen area. Simply swipe left to discard a job post, or swipe right to apply. Receive real-time alerts the moment a new job posts within your area.

For employers, all job posts come with upgrade options such as "Boost", "Promote", and "Hyperlink" to connect applicants directly into your ATS (Applicant Tracking System) to expedite the hiring process. View a video demonstration here.

About Truckers Network

Truckers Network is the trucking industry's premier job posting and hiring platform. Our technology driven solutions offer the most advanced and modernized hiring options to match qualified CDL candidates with Companies looking to expedite their hiring processes. Our proprietary system draws from decades of development and industry insights. With over 200,000 CDL Drivers in the Network, companies are able to find qualified drivers, fast.

Truckers Network's sister company, 160 Driving Academy, is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2023, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a commercial vehicle. 160 Driving Academy operates across 44 states and each school is certified and licensed by each State agency and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.

160 Driving Academy also supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted the the 160 Driving Academy to provide the majority of their driving workforce. 160 Driving Academy has recently deployed its virtual HAZMAT Certification training course available for any driver looking to receive their HAZMAT endorsement.

