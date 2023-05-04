With $1.2 Billion in Early Adopter Agreements, NUVIEW Emerges with Bold Mission to Map the Entire Globe in 3D with LiDAR for the First Time Ever

Illuminating the future with the gold standard of global elevation data in exquisite detail

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NUVIEW, an Earth observation and geospatial technology company, today announced that it is building the world's first commercial LiDAR satellite constellation which will map the entire land surface of the Earth in 3D for the first time ever. As a first-mover company, NUVIEW is pioneering satellite, sensor, and software technology to produce high-quality, accurate data with endless application potential across industries including environmental science, infrastructure, agriculture, forestry, and mapping. The announcement was made during this year's Geospatial World Forum in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The company has $1.2 billion dollars in early adopter agreements.

"NUVIEW is thrilled to be leading a new era in geospatial technology to provide the first, most complete, high-resolution 3D point cloud of the Earth's surface," said Clint Graumann, CEO & Co-Founder of NUVIEW. "Our LiDAR satellite constellation will offer a wealth of information that has never before been available at scale, driving innovation and progress throughout numerous industries and revolutionizing the way we understand and interact with our planet."

Current satellite imagery provides only a 2D view of the planet, with only an estimated 5% of the Earth's landmass having ever been mapped with LiDAR. The limited depth and accuracy of today's satellite imagery restrict its utility for solving critical challenges in combating climate change, disaster response, sustainable farming, conservation, and forestry. NUVIEW's revolutionary technology will be powered by an entire constellation of satellites, marking the first-ever commercial system designed for LiDAR mapping. This revolutionary approach to data collection will transform our understanding of the Earth's surface, driving innovation and progress across numerous industries in real-time.

The NUVIEW constellation will collect data more than 100 times faster than current commercial aerial solutions in an "always on" approach. NUVIEW's unique capabilities will allow it to unlock an addressable geospatial market which is expected to grow to a $1.7 trillion industry. The technology's high-resolution 3D point cloud data will enable farmers to optimize crop yields and water usage, while city planners can create more efficient and sustainable urban environments. Its global digital terrain models (DTM) and digital surface models (DSM) will be an incredible opportunity to collaborate with electro-optical and SAR satellite operators. The ability to quickly gather precise data about disaster-affected areas will help emergency responders and aid organizations to better coordinate their efforts.

NUVIEW's commercial LiDAR satellite constellation represents a major milestone in geospatial technology. As they prepare for launch and deployment, the team is excited to collaborate with partners such as other satellite operators and analytics companies across industries and around the globe to explore new applications and possibilities for this game-changing platform.

The exceptional level of expertise and experience of NUVIEW's leadership and advisors positions them as a leader in Earth observation. With a team that has practical and proven experience in building commercial success at a global scale with industry and government, as well as distribution partners, NUVIEW brings a unique combination of technical expertise, demonstrated market success, and operational expertise to the industry.

For more information on NUVIEW and its technology, please visit https://nuview.space .

About NUVIEW

NUVIEW is building the world's first commercial LiDAR satellite constellation to provide a continuously updated global 3D point cloud from space to solve the most challenging scientific, environmental and commercial problems. As a first-mover company, NUVIEW is pioneering satellite, sensor, and software technology to produce high-quality, accurate data with endless application potential for industries including environmental science, infrastructure, agriculture, forestry, and archaeology. With a team that has practical and proven experience in building commercial success at a global scale with industry and government, as well as distribution partners, NUVIEW brings a unique combination of technical expertise, demonstrated market success, and operational expertise to the industry. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter , and learn more at nuview.space .

