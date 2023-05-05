Qiming Venture Partners Nisa Leung and Duane Kuang Made the 2023 Forbes Midas List

SHANGHAI, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Forbes Midas List, a prestigious industry list of world's best venture capital investors, was unveiled. Qiming Venture Partners Managing Partner Nisa Leung and Founding Managing Partner Duane Kuang made the list.

The Midas List, which was launched in 2001, is named after the Greek mythology figure King Midas, who could convert anything he touched into gold. Thus, the list is also known as the "Golden Touch List" and regarded as one of the most recognized awards in the VC sector.

Nisa Leung has become a Forbes Midas Lister for the fifth year in a row, placing 41st this year. She has consistently ranked first among Chinese healthcare investors over the last five years. She was also named Forbes China's Best Female Venture Capitalist in 2022, topping the list.

Nisa and her team have demonstrated a strong commitment to identifying startups that contributes to China's healthcare system while meeting global unmet medical needs. She oversees a portfolio of nearly 200 healthcare companies, including Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics, New Horizon Health and Venus MedTech.

Duane Kuang made the Forbes Midas List for the fourth time, ranking 70th this year. Duane co-founded Qiming in 2006 and led investments in the Technology and Consumer (T&C) sector.

With more than 30 years of experience in corporate management and investing, Duane is a seasoned investor who remains active in the VC space over the past years. His key investments included Roborock, WeRide, UBTech, UniSound, Hesai Technology, CYG Intelligent Automation, Chaitin Tech, and Qiniu Cloud among others.

In 2022, Qiming invested in more than 90 companies and welcomed 40 IPOs in the last 24 months.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.4 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Consumer (T&C) and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 480 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 180 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or by other means. There are also over 70 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi, Meituan, Bilibili, Zhihu, Roborock, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics, Schrödinger, APT Medical, New Horizon Health, Venus MedTech, Sanyou Medical, AmoyDx, Berry Genomics, SinocellTech, Yuanxin Technology, Caidya, Belief BioMed, WeRide, Biren Technology and UBTech among many others.

