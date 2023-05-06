Creality Shows an Array of Hyper-speed 3D Printers at RAPID+TCT 2023

SHENZHEN, China, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality brings a striking line-up of high-speed 3D printer flagships to Chicago's McCormick Place from May 2 to 4 for RAPID + TCT 2023, the largest and most influential additive manufacturing (AM) event in North America.

Among the dazzling exhibits of Creality, the K1 FDM printers with 600mm/s high speed and HALOT-MAGE resin printers with 10.3in 8K masking LCD take the spotlight and attract a bustling crowd of partners, media, and users.

With its unrivaled influence in North America, RAPID + TCT is ideal for manufacturers from industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, medical, and consumer products to find desired 3D printing technologies and solutions to conceive, test, improve, and manufacture their products. This year, 350+ innovative exhibitors gather in a 20000㎡ area, meeting more than 10,000 visitors.

Creality, a world leading brand of 3D printers, has attended RAPID+TCT many times. Like before, it presents the audience with the newest FDM 3D printers, resin 3D printers, and other ecosystem products. But this time, it gets much more attention with K1 series FDM printers and HALOT-MAGE series resin printers.

K1 and K1 Max are dual FDM flagships sporting a bold printing speed of up to 600mm/s. Both of them feature a CoreXY structure and a 190g lightweight printhead for swift motion. Data from the Creality Lab reveal that the K1 series ramps up to 600mm/s in only 0.03 seconds at an acceleration of 20000mm/s². K1 Max is larger (300*300*300mm build volume) than K1. It also adds an AI LiDAR for first-layer inspection and million-point precise leveling and also an AI Camera for failure detection and remote monitoring.

Another highlight of the show is the twin stars of HALOT-MAGE and HALOT-MAGE PRO. They embody Creality's next-gen solution for smart resin printing. HALOT-MAGE is the basic version bragging a 10.3-inch masking LCD, an 8K high resolution, and an air purifier. Whereas, the HALOT-MAGE PRO excels with a 170mm/h thrilling speed, an innovative resin pump, and the Integral Light Source 3.0. This impressive pair marks a leapfrog of Creality since it released the first resin 3D printer in 2015.

Also shown at the booth are Ender-5 S1, Ender-3 S1 Pro, Ender-3 V2 NEO, CR-M4, HALOT-SKY 2022, Sermoon D3, Sermoon V1 Pro, Pionext DJ89, Piocreat G5PRO, CR-Laser Falcon 2 (22W), CR-Scan Ferret, and Sonic pad. Together, they spur people's interest in 3D printing and demonstrate more that 3D printing can do. Each product wins its own fans and followers during the event.

"North America has always been the base camp of Creality, and RAPID+TCT is the biggest 3D Printing event attended by Creality since the pandemic outbreak. It is a pleasure to see that our products are still liked by the users in North America. In the future, Creality will provide more and better products and services to global users so that they can enjoy the fun and benefits of 3D printing. We will do our best to bring 3D printing to every household", noted Fred Liu, Co-founder and Executive Director of Creality.

About Creality

Creality is a global leading brand of consumer-level and professional 3D printers. It has over 3,500,000 users in more than 100 countries and regions. Creality always takes users first and is committed to making 3D printing more accessible to makers, households, schools, and enterprises, so as to empower manufacturing, education, medical care, and architecture. Creality will continue to explore cutting-edge technologies and deliver better products and services to users.

For details, please visit: www.creality.com

SOURCE CREALITY 3D